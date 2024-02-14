Pokemon GO Enamorus Elite Raid: Incarnate Forme debut, schedule, and bonuses

Pokemon GO Enamorus Elite Raid takes place today (February 14), with the pocket monster's Incarnate Forme making its debut in-game. Successfully completing the event will also provide players with significant spawn bonuses featuring Flying- and Fairy-type Pokemon.

Unlike the normal Raids, Elite Raids are distinct in nature. They are rarely held and occur at particular intervals on the stipulated date. They also host rare pocket monsters that aren't normally available.

Enamorus debuted in Generation VIII in the mainline series with a dual-type Fairy and Flying combination. It is part of the Forces of Nature along with Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus. It also features a Therian Forme.

Pokemon GO Enamorus Elite Raid schedule

The Enamorus Elite Raid in its Incarnate Forme takes place on February 14, 2024. The schedule is as follows:

12 pm local time

1 pm local time

5 pm local time

6 pm local time

Pokemon GO Enamorus Elite Raid completion bonus

After trainers have successfully defeated Incarnate Forme Enamorus in an Elite Raid Battle, they have a chance to encounter the following Pokemon for 30 minutes afterward:

Clefairy [shiny encounter available]

[shiny encounter available] Jigglypuff [shiny encounter available]

[shiny encounter available] Snubbull [shiny encounter available]

[shiny encounter available] Taillow [shiny encounter available]

[shiny encounter available] Woobat [shiny encounter available]

[shiny encounter available] Emolga

Rufflet [shiny encounter available]

[shiny encounter available] Fletchling [shiny encounter available]

[shiny encounter available] Sprizee [shiny encounter available]

[shiny encounter available] Swirlix [shiny encounter available]

Elite Raids in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO Enamorus Elite Raids (Image via Niantic)

Elite Raid Eggs take 24 hours to hatch, and the Raid Boss remains for 30 minutes. Trainers need to keep in mind that Elite Raids can only be participated in person. They cannot use a Remote Raid Pass to participate in Enamorus Elite Raids.

