Pokemon GO Enamorus (Incarnate Forme): Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Incarnate Forme Enamorus in Pokemon GO enters the landscape on Valentine's Day 2024 and is the last of the Forces of Nature group of Legendaries to enter the game. It is available from Elite Raids on February 14, 2024, from 12-2 pm and 5-7 pm local time. Once captured, you can immediately use it in battles.

This article will give you an overview of Incarnate Forme Enamorus' best moveset, how to counter it, and tell you if it is worth using in Pokemon GO.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Best moveset for Incarnate Forme Enamorus in Pokemon GO

Enamorus in the promotional poster (Image via Niantic)

The recommended moves for this Pocket Monster vary slightly based on the situation. Here is a breakdown of its best PvP and PvE moveset.

Pokemon GO Incarnate Forme Enamorus best moveset for PvP

Incarnate Forme Enamorus' best PvP moveset is as follows:

Fast Attack: Fairy Wind

Charged Attacks: Fly and Dazzling Gleam

Pokemon GO Incarnate Forme Enamorus best moveset for PvE

Incarnate Forme Enamorus' best PvE moveset is as follows:

Fast Attack: Fairy Wind

Charged Attack: Dazzling Gleam

Is Incarnate Forme Enamorus good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

According to PvPoke rankings, Enamorus' Incarnate Forme is the fourth best Fairy-type in the Master League of GO Battle League. Access to STAB Fairy Wind, one of the fastest energy-generating moves in the game, along with STAB Dazzling Gleam and Fly, allows it to exert Shield Pressure on opponents or deal heavy damage.

Given its relatively weak defenses, this critter performs best in situations where you have a shield advantage. Therefore, consider playing it as a closer with bulky teammates like Complete Forme Zygarde and Altered Forme Giratina.

In PvE battles, Enamorus can threaten opponents with its high Attack stat and powerful Fairy-type attacks. While it will still be outclassed by the likes of Geomancy, Xerneas, and Mega Gardevoir, it is a respectable pick by all standards.

Which moves can Incarnate Forme Enamorus learn in Pokemon GO?

Enamorus in Pokemon Legends: Arceus (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Enamorus can learn the following Fast Attacks:

Fairy Wind (Fairy-type)

Astonish (Ghost-type)

Zen Headbutt (Psychic-type)

The Charged Attacks this Pocket Monster can learn are:

Dazzling Gleam (Fairy-type)

Fly (Flying-type)

Grass Knot (Grass-type)

Pokemon GO Incarnate Forme Enamorus: Strengths and weaknesses

Being a Flying- and Fairy-type Pocket Monster, Incarnate Forme Enamorus is weak to the following elemental types:

Electric (160%)

Ice (160%)

Poison (160%)

Rock (160%)

Steel (160%)

The Love-Hate Pokemon resists the following types:

Dark (62.5%)

Grass (62.5%)

Bug (39%)

Dragon (39%)

Fighting (39%)

Ground (39%)

With its STAB moves, it can hit the following types of Pokemon for super effective damage:

Fighting

Dark

Dragon

Grass

Bug

Pokemon GO Incarnate Forme Enamorus best counters

Ultra League counters: Walrein, Cobalion, Alolan Muk, Skeledirge, Pidgeot, Tapu Fini, Defense Forme Deoxys, Talonflame, Charizard, Shadow Alolan Ninetales, Granbull

Master League counters: Mewtwo, Mamoswine, Melmetal, Solgaleo, Metagross, Ursaluna, Hero Forme Zacian, Therian Forme Landorus, Kyogre, Xerneas, Swampert, Reshiram

PvE counters:

Shadow or regular Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Zekrom with Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt

Shadow Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Shadow Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Shadow or regular Articuno with Frost Breath and Blizzard

Nihilego with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Roserade with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Overqwil with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Shadow or regular Aggron with Smack Down and Meteor Beam

Shadow or Mega Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Mega Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Shadow or regular Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Shadow Excadrill with Metal Claw and Iron Head

Genesect with Metal Claw and Magnet Bomb

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

Ditto disguises || Current Raid bosses || February 2024 infographic || GO Shiny Hisuian Starter guides || Buddy evolution Adventure Together guide || Best Fast Attacks || Sierra counters || Cliff counters || Arlo counters