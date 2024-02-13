Pokemon GO: Can you use Remote Raid Pass in Incarnate Forme Enamorus Elite Raids?

With Enamorus' arrival in Elite Raids in Pokemon GO, players might be wondering if they can participate in these challenges using Remote Raid Passes. Unfortunately, that is not allowed, and they must venture into their surroundings to look for Enamorus raids in Gyms and participate in these battles using the Daily Free Raid Pass or a Premium Battle Pass.

Incarnate Forme Enamorus will be available in Pokemon GO Elite Raids on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, from 12-2 pm and 5-7 pm local time. This article will tell you everything you need about remote participation in these battles.

How to take part in Incarnate Forme Enamorus Elite Raids in Pokemon GO

Expand Tweet

Long story short, you won't be able to participate in these raids unless you venture out into the world. Elite Raids, like Shadow Raids and Community Day raids, don't allow remote participation using Remote Raid Passes. This concept was introduced in October 2022 with Hoopa Unbound and has since seen raid bosses like Regieleki and Regidrago.

It is now Incarnate Forme Enamorus' turn as an Elite Raid Boss. For the unacquainted, Elite Raids are a special kind of raid where the Egg takes 24 hours to hatch, and the boss remains in the Gym for 30 minutes after hatching.

Pokemon GO Elite Raids are in-person only since Niantic, the developer, wants to promote players going out and interacting with the community more.

To take part in these raids, you must be close to the Gym hosting it and have a Daily Free Raid Pass or a Premium Battlepass handy. From hereon, you must be prepared with a strong team and raid partners, as this won't be an easy challenge.

How to defeat Incarnate Forme Enamorus in Pokemon GO Elite Raids

Incarnate Forme Enamorus is a Fairy- and Flying-type Pocket Monster that will have 20,000 HP and 55,692 CP to its name. The critter is weak to Electric-, Ice-, Poison-, Rock-, and Steel-type attacks. Here are some of the best counters to it:

Shadow or regular Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Zekrom with Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt

Shadow Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Shadow Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Shadow or regular Articuno with Frost Breath and Blizzard

Nihilego with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Roserade with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Overqwil with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Shadow or regular Aggron with Smack Down and Meteor Beam

Shadow or Mega Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Mega Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Shadow or regular Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Shadow Excadrill with Metal Claw and Iron Head

Genesect with Metal Claw and Magnet Bomb

Do not try to challenge these raids on your own, as solo defeating Incarnate Forme Enamorus is impossible.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

Ditto disguises || Current Raid bosses || February 2024 infographic || GO Shiny Hisuian Starter guides || Buddy evolution Adventure Together guide || Best Fast Attacks || Sierra counters || Cliff counters || Arlo counters