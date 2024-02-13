Pokemon GO Enamorus raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

Knowing Enamorus' best weaknesses and counters in Pokemon GO via a raid guide can be invaluable for taking on Enamorus in its Incarnate Forme when it arrives in Elite Raids on Valentine's Day, 2024. The Fairy/Flying-type Love-Hate Pokemon has more than a few weaknesses to exploit, and multiple avenues can be pursued to counter and defeat it in raids.
Since it's appearing first as an Elite Raid boss, Enamorus won't be an easy opponent to take down in Pokemon GO. However, with the right creatures and moves at a player's side, as well as the backup of a few similarly dedicated trainers, beating Enamorus in Elite Raids should be attainable even if the battle is tough.
Pokemon GO Enamorus counters
As a Fairy/Flying-type creature in Pokemon GO, Enamorus (regardless of whether it's in its Incarnate or Therian Forme) possesses five total elemental weaknesses, all of which will deal 160% base damage when they land a hit on Enamorus. Since every weakness is even when it comes to the super effective damage bonus against Enamorus, players are free to pick one to exploit that suits them best.
Enamorus is weak to the following move types and will take super effective damage from them:
- Electric
- Ice
- Poison
- Rock
- Steel
Meanwhile, Enamorus will resist the following move types and receive reduced damage:
- Bug (39.1% damage)
- Dragon (39.1%)
- Fighting (39.1%)
- Ground (39.1%)
- Dark (62.5%)
- Grass (62.5%)
The recommended Pokemon counters to beat Enamorus in raids are as follows:
- Shadow Metagross
- Mega Diancie
- Mega Gengar
- Shadow Rampardos
- Shadow Rhyperior
- Mega Tyranitar
- Shadow Magnezone
- Mega Aerodactyl
- Mega Manectric
- Thundurus
- Zekrom
- Shadow Raikou
- Xurkitree
- Shadow Electivire
- Shadow Excadrill
- Shadow Aggron
- Shadow Zapdos
- Shadow Mamoswine
- Nihilego
Best Mega Pokemon counters for Enamorus raids in Pokemon GO
Since Enamorus will be appearing in Elite Raids, trainers will need all the firepower they can get to take it down. If players have Mega Energy to burn, using the following Mega Pokemon should help tip the scales of the battle:
- Mega Diancie
- Mega Gengar
- Mega Tyranitar
- Mega Aerodactyl
- Mega Manectric
- Mega Beedrill
- Mega Ampharos
- Mega Aggron
- Mega Scizor
Best moves to counter Enamorus in Pokemon GO
Since Enamorus has five total weaknesses, trainers should have plenty of options to counter it while dealing significant damage and generating plenty of energy for their Charged Moves. If players are setting up movesets for their raid party, they can try out the following moves to bring the pain to Enamorus:
Fast Moves
- Bullet Punch
- Rock Throw
- Smack Down
- Volt Switch
- Charge Beam
- Thunder Shock
- Metal Claw
- Iron Tail
- Powder Snow
- Poison Jab
- Rollout
Charged Moves
- Meteor Mash
- Rock Slide
- Sludge Bomb
- Rock Wrecker
- Stone Edge
- Wild Charge
- Wildbolt Storm
- Fusion Bolt
- Discharge
- Iron Head
- Meteor Beam
- Thunderbolt
- Avalanche
- Magnet Bomb
- Triple Axel
- Blizzard
- Glaciate
- Double Iron Bash
Enamorus' learnable moves in Pokemon GO
With three Fast Moves and three Charged Moves, Enamorus can utilize six moves in Niantic's mobile title. Although only one Fast Move and up to two Charged Moves can be used at a time in a moveset, it's best to know all the moves that Enamorus might use in battle. These attacks can be found below:
Fast Moves
- Fairy Wind
- Astonish
- Zen Headbutt
Charged Moves
- Dazzling Gleam
- Fly
- Grass Knot
Pokemon GO Enamorus catch CP in raids
Depending on whether or not the in-game Weather Boost system is active, Enamorus may have a different maximum CP in its post-raid capture encounter. Players can find Enamorus with the following CP after defeating it in Elite Raids on February 14:
With Weather Boost - Maximum 2,447 CP in cloudy or windy weather
Without Weather Boost - Maximum 1,957 CP in other weather types
Can you beat Enamorus solo in Pokemon GO raids?
As an Elite Raid boss, Enamorus simply gets too much additional power and health to be defeated by a single trainer, even if they were using Primal Reversion or Mega Evolutions. Players will need to invite friends for this raid battle to topple Enamorus quickly and efficiently.
