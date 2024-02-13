Pokemon GO Enamorus raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

Knowing Enamorus' best weaknesses and counters in Pokemon GO via a raid guide can be invaluable for taking on Enamorus in its Incarnate Forme when it arrives in Elite Raids on Valentine's Day, 2024. The Fairy/Flying-type Love-Hate Pokemon has more than a few weaknesses to exploit, and multiple avenues can be pursued to counter and defeat it in raids.

Since it's appearing first as an Elite Raid boss, Enamorus won't be an easy opponent to take down in Pokemon GO. However, with the right creatures and moves at a player's side, as well as the backup of a few similarly dedicated trainers, beating Enamorus in Elite Raids should be attainable even if the battle is tough.

Pokemon GO Enamorus counters

A partial Steel-type like Metagross can counter Enamorus well in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As a Fairy/Flying-type creature in Pokemon GO, Enamorus (regardless of whether it's in its Incarnate or Therian Forme) possesses five total elemental weaknesses, all of which will deal 160% base damage when they land a hit on Enamorus. Since every weakness is even when it comes to the super effective damage bonus against Enamorus, players are free to pick one to exploit that suits them best.

Enamorus is weak to the following move types and will take super effective damage from them:

Electric

Ice

Poison

Rock

Steel

Meanwhile, Enamorus will resist the following move types and receive reduced damage:

Bug (39.1% damage)

Dragon (39.1%)

Fighting (39.1%)

Ground (39.1%)

Dark (62.5%)

Grass (62.5%)

The recommended Pokemon counters to beat Enamorus in raids are as follows:

Shadow Metagross

Mega Diancie

Mega Gengar

Shadow Rampardos

Shadow Rhyperior

Mega Tyranitar

Shadow Magnezone

Mega Aerodactyl

Mega Manectric

Thundurus

Zekrom

Shadow Raikou

Xurkitree

Shadow Electivire

Shadow Excadrill

Shadow Aggron

Shadow Zapdos

Shadow Mamoswine

Nihilego

Best Mega Pokemon counters for Enamorus raids in Pokemon GO

Since Enamorus will be appearing in Elite Raids, trainers will need all the firepower they can get to take it down. If players have Mega Energy to burn, using the following Mega Pokemon should help tip the scales of the battle:

Mega Diancie

Mega Gengar

Mega Tyranitar

Mega Aerodactyl

Mega Manectric

Mega Beedrill

Mega Ampharos

Mega Aggron

Mega Scizor

Best moves to counter Enamorus in Pokemon GO

Since Enamorus has five total weaknesses, trainers should have plenty of options to counter it while dealing significant damage and generating plenty of energy for their Charged Moves. If players are setting up movesets for their raid party, they can try out the following moves to bring the pain to Enamorus:

Fast Moves

Bullet Punch

Rock Throw

Smack Down

Volt Switch

Charge Beam

Thunder Shock

Metal Claw

Iron Tail

Powder Snow

Poison Jab

Rollout

Charged Moves

Meteor Mash

Rock Slide

Sludge Bomb

Rock Wrecker

Stone Edge

Wild Charge

Wildbolt Storm

Fusion Bolt

Discharge

Iron Head

Meteor Beam

Thunderbolt

Avalanche

Magnet Bomb

Triple Axel

Blizzard

Glaciate

Double Iron Bash

Enamorus' learnable moves in Pokemon GO

Expand Tweet

With three Fast Moves and three Charged Moves, Enamorus can utilize six moves in Niantic's mobile title. Although only one Fast Move and up to two Charged Moves can be used at a time in a moveset, it's best to know all the moves that Enamorus might use in battle. These attacks can be found below:

Fast Moves

Fairy Wind

Astonish

Zen Headbutt

Charged Moves

Dazzling Gleam

Fly

Grass Knot

Pokemon GO Enamorus catch CP in raids

Depending on whether or not the in-game Weather Boost system is active, Enamorus may have a different maximum CP in its post-raid capture encounter. Players can find Enamorus with the following CP after defeating it in Elite Raids on February 14:

With Weather Boost - Maximum 2,447 CP in cloudy or windy weather

Without Weather Boost - Maximum 1,957 CP in other weather types

Can you beat Enamorus solo in Pokemon GO raids?

As an Elite Raid boss, Enamorus simply gets too much additional power and health to be defeated by a single trainer, even if they were using Primal Reversion or Mega Evolutions. Players will need to invite friends for this raid battle to topple Enamorus quickly and efficiently.

Follow Sportskeeda for more.

Poll : Will you be raiding Enamorus in Pokemon GO on February 14? Yes No 0 votes