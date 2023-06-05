Evolving Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO has become more complex than simply accumulating enough candies of a specific kind over time. For example, many creatures from the Sinnoh and Unova regions require a Sinnoh or Unova stone to evolve. Over time, an increasing number of conditions have been incorporated to make the evolution of certain creatures a rare occurrence, requiring players to patiently wait and capitalize on specific conditions.

One such creature is Ursaluna in Pokemon, which can be evolved in the AR-based mobile game when there is a full moon in the sky. This makes it quite a rare creature that only those willing to dedicate time and energy can get (unless you get one in a trade).

However, given Pokemon GO's general disconnect with real-world weather conditions, it might often be confusing as to when you will be able to experience a full moon in the game.

What is the full moon schedule in Pokemon GO for the rest of 2023?

Similar to how weather works in Pokemon GO, where the game reflects real-life weather situations (albeit not with 100% real-time accuracy), astronomical patterns such as the movement of the moon are aldo tracked by the game. This means you will be able to experience a full moon inside the game once a month.

Over the remaining months of 2023, the tentative full moon schedule in Pokemon GO is likely to be as follows:

July 3

August 1 and August 30

September 29

October 28

November 27

December 26

You will be able to evolve Ursaring into Ursaluna during specific hours of the day on these days.

How does the full moon mechanic work in Pokemon GO?

It is difficult to assertively state the exact hours during which it will be a full moon in the game because there appears to be some sort of a toggle on the developers' end that triggers a full moon in the game. This was the case with the Teddyursa Community Day back in November 2022, when the full moon mechanic was activated from 2 pm on the day of the event until 6 am on the next day.

There seem to be some glitches with this mechanic as well, wherein shiny, Shadow, and Purified forms of Ursaring are unable to evolve even during full moons. However, you don't need to worry about this since restarting the game should iron such issues out easily.

How can you get Ursaluna in Pokemon GO?

Ursaluna is an incredibly powerful Pokémon in the game. Teddiursa, its initial form, is a common spawn, making it relatively easy to find and capture. To evolve Teddiursa into its middle evolutionary stage, Ursaring, you will need 50 Teddiursa candies. However, to achieve the final evolution into Ursaluna, you require 100 Teddiursa candies and a full moon.

Poll : 0 votes