How does Weather Boost work in Pokemon GO?

In Pokemon GO, weather isn't just a nice aesthetic feature. This is because certain Pokemon in the game can power up depending on what weather is active.

Due to a game mechanic known as Weather Boost, Pokemon benefit from certain weather depending on their elemental type. This can be helpful for trainers, but it can also boost enemy Pokemon like raid bosses.

Since Weather Boost can benefit both a trainer and their opponents, it's worth keeping an eye on in order to make informed decisions in battle.

Weather Boost influences a few facets of the game, and it's best for trainers to be aware of all of them.

How Weather Boost operates in Pokemon GO

Shiny Raikou receiving a Weather Boost from stormy weather (Image via YouTube user Ultimate Sachin)

When Pokemon GO trainers tap the weather icon in the top-right of their map screen, they will be greeted with some weather information. The page will display which Pokemon types are boosted via the current weather. These Pokemon will appear more often and will also provide additional Stardust when captured.

When Weather Boosted Pokemon appear in the wild, they will often have a higher combat power. Moves of a Pokemon-type boosted by the current weather will also deal increased damage.

With that in mind, trainers may want to use Pokemon that currently fit the weather in order to deal increased damage.

Below, Pokemon GO trainers can find a list of weather types and the corresponding Pokemon they improve with Weather Boost:

Sunny/Clear - Grass, Fire, and Ground-type Pokemon

- Grass, Fire, and Ground-type Pokemon Rainy - Water, Electric, and Bug-type Pokemon

- Water, Electric, and Bug-type Pokemon Partly Cloudy - Normal and Rock-type Pokemon

- Normal and Rock-type Pokemon Cloudy - Fairy, Fighting, and Poison-type Pokemon

- Fairy, Fighting, and Poison-type Pokemon Windy - Flying, Dragon, and Psychic-type Pokemon

- Flying, Dragon, and Psychic-type Pokemon Snow - Ice and Steel-type Pokemon

- Ice and Steel-type Pokemon Fog - Dark and Ghost-type Pokemon

As previously stated, trainers will still need to keep an eye on opposing Pokemon. If an enemy raid boss or an opposing trainer's Pokemon receives a Weather Boost, it's best to keep a player's lower defense/HP Pokemon out of the line of fire.

Much like type advantages, Weather Boost is an important factor that trainers need to account for in battle. Preparation or a lack thereof can quickly lead to the tide turning in battle, and players need every advantage they can get in Pokemon GO.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh