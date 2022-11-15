Pokemon GO type guide: Strength, weaknesses, compatibility, and more

The Pokemon GO Type Chart is one of the most important parts of the game for players to master if they want to be a pro at it. Figuring out all types of strengths, weaknesses, and effectiveness makes a huge difference in gameplay and brings about the ideal battle situation for every Pokemon you have in your roster.

The method of Type Charts to represent the type differences and efficiency has been prominent for a long time in the gaming culture. Especially in Pokemon games like Pokemon GO, most of the gameplay revolves around Type Charts.

These indicate the fighter's strengths and weaknesses, along with effectiveness and efficiency in duels, and much more. While the standard Type Chart has evolved over time and has become common knowledge to pro gamers, below is a detailed explanation for beginners.

Pokemon GO Type Charts: Effectiveness, weakness, resistance, and more explained

Pokemon GO's type matchups are identical to the mainline titles, and only have a slight difference in fighters' effectiveness and resistance due to in-game meta tweaks.

An update for the title slightly decreased the existing differences in December 2018. Below is a detailed chart representing the game's type meta.

Type Strong Vs Weak Vs Resists Vulnerable To Normal Rock, Ghost, Steel Ghost Fighting Fighting Normal, Rock, Steel, Ice, Dark Flying, Poison, Psychic, Bug, Ghost, Fairy Rock, Bug, Dark Flying, Psychic, Fairy Flying Fighting, Bug, Grass Rock, Steel, Electric Fighting, Ground, Bug, Grass Rock, Electric, Ice Poison Grass, Fairy Poison, Ground, Rock, Ghost, Steel Fighting, Poison, Grass, Fairy Ground, Psychic Ground Poison, Rock, Steel, Fire, Electric Flying, Bug, Grass Poison, Rock, Electric Water, Grass, Ice Rock Flying, Bug, Fire, Ice Fighting, Ground, Steel Normal, Flying, Poison, Fire Fighting, Ground, Steel, Water, Grass Bug Grass, Psychic, Dark Fighting, Flying, Poison, Ghost, Steel, Fire, Fairy Fighting, Ground, Grass Flying, Rock, Fire Ghost Ghost, Psychic Normal, Dark Normal, Fighting, Poison, Bug Ghost, Dark Steel Rock, Ice, Fairy Steel, Fire, Water, Electric Normal, Flying, Poison, Rock, Bug, Steel, Grass, Psychic, Ice, Dragon, Fairy Fighting, Ground, Fire Fire Bug, Steel, Grass, Ice Rock, Fire, Water, Dragon Bug, Steel, Fire, Grass, Ice Ground, Rock, Water Water Ground, Rock, Fire Water, Grass, Dragon Steel, Fire, Water, Ice Grass, Electric Grass Ground, Rock, Water Flying, Poison, Bug, Steel, Fire, Grass, Dragon Ground, Water, Grass, Electric Flying, Poison, Bug, Fire, Ice Electric Flying, Water Ground, Grass, Electric, Dragon Flying, Steel, Electric Ground Psychic Fighting, Poison Steel, Psychic, Dark Fighting, Psychic Bug, Ghost, Dark Ice Flying, Ground, Grass, Dragon Steel, Fire, Water, Ice Ice Fighting, Rock, Steel, Fire Dragon Dragon Steel, Fairy Fire, Water, Grass, Electric Ice, Dragon, Fairy Fairy Fighting, Dragon, Dark Poison, Steel, Fire Fighting, Bug, Dragon, Dark Poison, Steel Dark Ghost, Psychic Fighting, Dark, Fairy Ghost, Psychic, Dark Fighting, Bug, Fairy

In the aforementioned table, a total of 18 types of Pokemon are mentioned along with their meta settings. The first column represents the type of the critters whereas the second is the type it is strong against, and the third one comprises of its weaknesses. The third and fourth columns represent the type's resistance and vulnerability, respectively.

Changes to type effectiveness in Pokemon GO

There is also another difference between Pokemon GO and the mainline titles. The developers at Niantic have removed the status of type immunities from the game's meta. These are provided below for reference:

Ground-type's immunity to Electric-type

Flying-type's immunity to Ground-type

Ghost-type's immunity to Normal and Fighting-type

Normal-type's and Fighting immunity to Ghost-type

Steel-type's immunity to Poison-type

Dark-type's immunity to Psychic-type

Fairy-type's immunity to Dragon-type

The total immunity from these types was turned into type resistance in the game. Currently, it has further changed into another kind of resistance where the Pokemon that gets hit becomes immune and takes just 0.39 times the amount of damage it normally would. This type of immunity only proves to defend a third of the total damage received.

Below is a complete explanation of the status of super effective, not very effective, immune, and doubly-effective type attacks.

Not very effective - 0.625x damage inflicted, whereas it deals 0.5x damage in the main series.

- 0.625x damage inflicted, whereas it deals 0.5x damage in the main series. Super effective - 1.6x damage inflicted, whereas it deals 2x damage in the main series.

- 1.6x damage inflicted, whereas it deals 2x damage in the main series. Immunity - 0.39x damage inflicted, whereas it deals 0 damage in the main series.

- 0.39x damage inflicted, whereas it deals 0 damage in the main series. Doubly effective - 2.56x damage inflicted, whereas it deals 4x damage in the main series.

The type-effectiveness tweaks done by the developers have brought Pokemon GO a lot closer to the meta of the mainline games. Things might not be super identical, but they're very close.

The more meta-knowledge you muster, the better your gameplay will become. It will ultimately decide your outcome in PvP, Gym Battles, and Raids in Pokemon GO.

