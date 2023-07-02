Pokemon Scarlet and Violet PvP tier list (July 2023) 

Just like every other title in the franchise, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet comes up with several changes every month. Nintendo made an announcement where they spoke of a new DLC that will be coming to the game. However, the competitive community is more interested in the balance changes made to their favorite Pocket Monsters.

There are hundreds of creatures in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. A tier list helps people rank all the monsters available in the game to identify what is good in the current PvP meta. In this article, we will give you an insight into the best Pokemon for your roster in the current competitive meta of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet tier list for July 2023

The tier list for this game follows the standard format that players are usually familiar with. The list for the month of July is as follows:

S-tier: Only the creme de la creme of beasts in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fall into the S-tier. These creatures have exceptional versatility, and their movesets cover a wide range of typings. These make a wonderful addition to your roster.

Flutter Mane

Dragonite

Baxcalibur

Gholdengo

Garganacl

Zapdos

A-tier: The beasts in this category are not as good as the previous ones but are not pushovers either.

Dondozo

Iron Moth

Iron Bundle

Kingambit

Mimikyu

Espathra

Annihilape

Meowscarada

Iron Hands

Magnezone

Corviknight

Hippowwdon

B-tier: These are decent for your roster, but you will definitely find better alternatives in the S and A tiers of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Roaring Moon (This beast is exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet)

Iron Valiant (This beast is exclusive to Pokemon Violet)

Great Tusk (This beast is exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet)

Breloom

Electrode (Hisuian form)

Dragapult (This beast is exclusive to Pokemon Violet)

Paladin

Zapdos (Galarian form)

Volcarona

Moltres (Galarian form)

Clodsire

Wash Rotom

Brute Bonnet (This beast is exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet)

Azumarill (This beast is exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet)

Scizor

C-tier: These can be good substitutes in the current meta. You would not want to choose these monsters as your primary roster.

Umbreon

Garchomp

Hydreigon (This beast is exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet)

Sylveon

Grimmsnarl

Scream Tail (This beast is exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet)

Skeledirge (This beast is exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet)

Tinkaton

Gengar

Glimmora

Cloyster

Iron Treads (This beast is exclusive to Pokemon Violet)

Mudsdale

Gothitelle

Blissey

Avalugg

Heat Rotom

Mew

D-tier: You would not want to use any of these monsters in your roster if you want to do well in competitive battles.

Taurus

Articuno (Galarian form)

Articuno

Moltres

Zarude

Carbink

Mesprit

Meloetta

Delphox

Persian (Alolan form)

That covers all the viable monsters for the July 2023 Pokemon Scarlet and Violet tier list. Feel free to mention in the comments below if we missed something.

