Pokemon Unite license tier list for June 2023

Going into Pokemon Unite, you will be greeted by five categories dividing all the game's creatures. There are 54 beasts you can play with, put into a list of Attackers, Speedsters, All-Rounders, Defenders, or Supporters, depending on what role suits them best. Being categorized as a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA), it is always beneficial to build a well-balanced team, picking the best meta-relevant creatures.

Not every Pokemon offers good value for your team. This article will only serve as a guide to the best beasts at your disposal.

Pokemon Unite tier list for the summer of 2023

Attackers in Pokemon Unite

Pokemons classified as Attackers more often specialize in long-range combat. They have potent attacks like Heavy Metal, Thunder Shock, and Dragon Tail.

These allow the creatures to deal critical damage to the enemy team, thus giving you healthy leverage over them. Listed below are the best Attackers in Pokemon Unite in decreasing order of viability in the current meta:

S-tier : Duraludon, Sylveon, Chandelure, Decidueye

: Duraludon, Sylveon, Chandelure, Decidueye A-tier : Cinderace, Pikachu, Alolan Ninetales

: Cinderace, Pikachu, Alolan Ninetales B-tier : Gardevoir, Cramorant, Glaceon, Greninja

: Gardevoir, Cramorant, Glaceon, Greninja C-tier: Venusaur, Dragapult

How to play Attackers?

Since these beasts don't have a lot of bulk, you should avoid attacking enemy creatures recklessly, or you will compromise your game. Attackers perform better when they are paired up together.

It is always better to take the top and bottom lanes when playing with an Attacker, as this increases your chances of encountering wild creatures, thus giving you more points.

Speedsters in Pokemon Unite

The sole purpose of Pokemons, classified as Speedsters, is to zoom all over the map and score goals for their team whenever they see an opening. Besides having a lot of speed, they also happen to be powerful beasts, as most of them have potent attacks that damage enemies.

Power combined with speed and agility makes these beasts a valuable asset in your Pokemon Unite roster. Listed below are the best Speedsters in Pokemon Unite in decreasing order of viability in the current meta:

S-tier : Absol, Gengar

: Absol, Gengar A-tier : Talonflame, Zeraora, Leafeon

: Talonflame, Zeraora, Leafeon B-tier : Dodrio

: Dodrio C-tier: Zoroark

How to play Speedsters?

Since the Speedsters have much more quickness and agility than the other creatures on the map, you should always play them in the Jungle Lane. This is the most extended lane on the map, and given the fast mobility of the Pokemon in this category, they can cover more ground in a shorter amount of time, and you can warn the others about impending dangers up ahead.

Defenders in Pokemon Unite

The Defenders are known for their high endurance and strong defensive ability. They have negligible offensive statistics, but you won't need strong attacking power when your primary purpose is to defend your goal and prevent the enemy team from scoring. Listed below are the best Defenders in Pokemon Unite in decreasing order of viability in the current meta:

S-tier : Trevenant, Crustle, Goodra

: Trevenant, Crustle, Goodra A-tier : Lapras, Umbreon, Blastoise

: Lapras, Umbreon, Blastoise B-tier : Greedent, Mamoswine

: Greedent, Mamoswine C-tier: Snorlax, Slowbro

How to play Defenders?

Your Attackers and Speedsters have very low endurance. So, it will be the duty of the Defenders to make sure the enemy team doesn't find the window to cause mayhem. This means that you must play Defenders in the top and bottom lanes.

You must stay close to the faster beasts and be in front of them. This way, if the enemy team confronts you, your Defenders will sponge the blows while the Attackers and Speedsters wreck the creatures of the enemy team.

Supporters in Pokemon Unite

The primary role of supporters in Unite is to regenerate the health of the other Pokemon on their team. Even though they are known to be medics, they can come in handy when a blow or two is needed in combat.

They don't have impressive offense statistics, but given their other utility, Supporters are an essential asset on any roster. Listed below are the best Supporters in Pokemon Unite in decreasing order of viability in the current meta:

S-tier : Hoopa, Wigglytuff, Blissey

: Hoopa, Wigglytuff, Blissey A-tier : Mr. Mime, Sableye

: Mr. Mime, Sableye B-tier : Comfey, Clefable

: Comfey, Clefable C-tier: Eldegoss

How to play Supporters?

You can choose to play your Supporters in either of the two extreme lanes. The choice is entirely situational, depending on which side has more threats. You must be close to your teammates, as you constantly have to heal them or provide them with shields during combat. And if needed, you can also land a few blows on the enemies. However, owing to their low offense, Supporters should avoid direct participation in any combat.

All-Rounders in Pokemon Unite

As the name suggests, the creatures classified as All-Rounders happen to be a jack-of-all-trades. They are agile, have strong offensive abilities, and when needed, they do justice to defending their goals with equal prowess in every aspect.

Their versatility gives you the option to switch roles in dire situations. Listed below are the best All-Rounders in Pokemon Unite in decreasing order of viability in the current meta:

S-tier : Tyranitar, Machamp, Dragonite, Zacian

: Tyranitar, Machamp, Dragonite, Zacian A-tier : Charizard, Lucario, Tsareena

: Charizard, Lucario, Tsareena B-tier : Urshifu, Scizor, Aegislash

: Urshifu, Scizor, Aegislash C-tier: Buzzwole, Garchomp

How to play All-Rounders?

These creatures have a lot of versatility. As a result, you can play them in any lane, and it would not make much difference. The best tactic would be to play your All-Rounders along with the Attackers and Speedsters.

Initially, you can use them as Defenders, but if you lose some Attacker or Speedster to enemy attacks, you can switch roles and showcase your offensive prowess with your All-Rounders.

Poll : 0 votes