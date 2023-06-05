10 strongest Pokemon Unite licenses in current meta, ranked

Since Pokemon Unite's debut, the list of playable Pocket Monsters has vastly increased. Players can use the creature in battles by purchasing Unite Licenses in the in-game store with Aeos Coins and Aeos Gems. However, the MOBA title's meta is regularly evolving, which results in some licenses rising to the top rankings.

To be clear, there's no license in Pokemon Unite that is unplayable or completely non-viable. However, some of the lower-tier licenses require much more effort on the trainer's part to be used effectively. Typically regarding movesets, item builds, and boost emblem configurations.

If Pokemon Unite players are curious about the strongest licenses in the current meta as of June 2023, it can be helpful to review them. However, remember that these rankings are subjective and can vary depending on the player's skill and builds.

Ranking the Ten Strongest Unite Licenses in Pokemon Unite as of June 2023

10) Chandelure

One of Pokemon Unite's recent arrivals, Chandelure, has shot up tier lists and rankings due to its high damage output and crowd control effects. Even better, many of Chandelure's attacks and moves can deal damage over time thanks to its ability to burn enemy targets.

Suppose these reasons weren't enough to justify Chandelure as a quality carry in Pokemon Unite. In that case, it also benefits from ignoring a portion of an enemy's Special Defense stat, thanks to its Infiltrator ability. The only real downsides for this Pokemon are its poor mobility and relatively low durability.

9) Mew

At a time, Mew was considered one of the most overpowered creatures in Pokemon Unite. However, a recent spate of nerfs to its damage output and move cooldowns has somewhat tempered its viability. Make no mistake; Mew is still one of the best Unite Licenses in the game at this juncture.

As an Attacker, Mew doesn't have the damage potential some of its counterparts do. This Legendary Pokemon makes up for that deficiency with the ability to learn and switch between diverse moves, allowing it flexibility that most other creatures can't match.

8) Greninja

Greninja has remained a top staple pick among Pokemon Unite's Attacker meta, and this hasn't changed much in recent months. Its primary Shuriken and Surf builds are considered viable, and the creature's mobility and burst damage potential can be incredibly tough to beat in a given Unite Battle.

Greninja doesn't hit its peak power capabilities until its mid-to-late levels, so it performs exceptionally well in the jungle, where it can benefit from collecting experience from wild Pokemon and steals while snagging buffs along the way.

Although Greninja has excellent offensive output and mobility in Pokemon Unite, trainers must be careful not to overextend. Poor placement can result in this low-durability Pokemon being focused on by enemy teams and knock out rather quickly.

7) Blastoise

While it isn't Pokemon Unite's finest Defender in the current meta, Blastoise still has plenty to offer trainers who take a chance with it. This Water-type starter has great crowd control effects, solid damage output, and exceptional HP and defense to shrug off most punishment that opposing Pokemon can deal.

Despite Blatoise being a quality tank in most regards, trainers need to be wary of a few downsides. Specifically, this Unite License has some considerably long cooldown times on abilities, and leveling up through the initial Squirtle and Wartortle phases during a battle can be hazardous.

6) Zoroark

Despite some early bugs after its debut, Zoroark has blossomed into a very effective Speedster in Pokemon Unite. Its upsides were even more prevalent in the recent 1.9.1.5 balance patch, which shortened the cooldowns of its Night Slash, Feint, and Cut attacks.

Trainers will need some practice to figure out Zoroark's combos for optimal damage output. However, once they do, they'll find one of the game's hardest-hitting and most mobile Pokemon. Be that as it may, Zoroark is particularly susceptible to crowd control, which players should know.

5) Dodrio

Regarding the current Speedster meta in Pokemon Unite, Dodrio runs away with the lead. It can separate its total points into three heads, allowing it to score quickly in rapid succession. Dodrio's movement speed and ability to flexibly be a ranged or melee attacker is also a massive asset.

As long as Dodrio keeps moving in Pokemon Unite, it will continuously build momentum and deal exceptional damage for its role. Though Dodrio has its downsides, it's pretty weak when it comes to defenses and HP and can be left dead in the water if affected by crowd control effects.

4) Slowbro

It may have taken its time climbing Pokemon Unite's rankings, but Slowbro is now considered the best Defender and tank players can use in the meta. It won't be mistaken for a great damage dealer, but Slowbro is an incredibly stubborn opponent to push out of lane or take down in a team fight.

Thanks to its ability to isolate opponents, impose crowd control, and keep itself alive, Slowbro is a huge help in Pokemon Unite if it's on your team. If it isn't, be prepared for a grueling slugfest to keep Slowbro out of the lane or defeat it.

3) Urshifu

In many ways, flexibility is a huge part of Pokemon Unite's meta, as many of the best licenses can meet multiple roles when called upon. This is no more evident than with Urshifu, which can swap between single-target burst damage and sustainability due to its Single and Rapid Strike martial arts styles.

Depending on the style used, Urshifu can damage opponents through their shields or create one to protect itself. When well-built, this Legendary Pokemon can be one of the most flexible in the game to this point. Despite that, trainers must keep a wide berth from enemy crowd control.

2) Glaceon

After Pokemon Unite's 1.9.2.8 patch, Glaceon has gone from a good Attacker to arguably the best. Its attack speed and overall damage were increased, and cooldowns for moves like Icicle Spear were shortened. Not only can Glaceon deal large amounts of damage in a short time, but it's very easy to play.

Once players get the hang of Glaceon's Ice Crystal mechanic, this Eevee-lution suffers very few drawbacks. It's squishy and has lower damage scaling than its Eevee-lution counterparts like Espeon, but Glaceon can take over a Unite Battle when played well.

1) Zacian

While it's true that Zacian has seen its fair share of nerfs in 2023, it's still far and away the best license when played correctly. It doesn't have great movement speed and can only equip two held items, but Zacian makes up for it with insane burst damage and the ability to reset its cooldowns.

It may not be as overwhelming as it once was, but players shouldn't let the chatter around this All-Rounder fool them. The right Zacian build can still lead to this Galar Legendary becoming a nigh-unstoppable force in nearly any Unite Battle.

