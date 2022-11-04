5 strongest Pokemon Unite licenses in current meta (November 2022)

Pokemon Unite meta changes quite often allow players to stay updated and keep changing their playstyle. This makes the game more interesting and fun to decipher and understand its mechanics. The challenging part is figuring out the new ins and outs and preparing a team of good fighters to play with.

Players of Pokemon Unite are always on the hunt for a powerful strategy and team. The ever-changing meta of the game gives room for pro players to showcase their innovative strategy skills. Below is a list of a few Pokemon that will still deliver their best performance this November 2022.

Absol, Zoroark, and 3 of the best Pokemon Unite licenses to use this November 2022

1) Zoroark

Known to be a Speedster, Zoroark can easily move around the battleground with speed and movement-focused attacks. The impressive attacking speed it has can deal fast and rapid damage to enemies, and a common strategy would be to target weakened opponents.

Although it has weak endurance, the damage output is top notch and Zoroark is versatile enough to be used in any of the three lanes.

The incredible amount of dash moves when paired with its unique passive ability makes it one of the best in the current Pokemon Unite meta. Easily disguised as other Pokemon, the illusions created by Zoroark can be perfectly used for evasion purposes.

2) Venasaur

This Pokemon is considered one of the most powerful picks since a long time back in several other games in the franchise. Mostly known for its bulk stats focused on high-damaging attacks and its versatility as a self-sustaining tank, Venasaur can easily outlast most competitors.

Venasaur’s a fighter built for both close and ranged combat if properly positioned. The new buffs for this Pokemon have made it a higher tier by increasing its overall durability.

The moves Petal Dance and Sludge Bomb received a buff to balance the viability of Venasaur’s primary playstyles (Petal Dance-Giga Drain and Sludge Bomb-Solar Beam), which in this case provides more flexibility to Pokemon Unite players.

3) Absol

Despite its extremely difficult gameplay to master, Absol is easily one of the best picks for veteran Pokemon Unite players. Whether it's one-on-one, or group battles, this Pokemon nails melee attacks.

The stats decrease in Absol might affect a bit of its gameplay, but it will gradually return to its rightful place as it levels up during the game. This Pokemon's true potential shines in the late game as it bombards opponents with powerful critical hits.

Absol's move Sucker Punch had its range decreased in the latest update, but the move Psycho Cut still works amazingly.

4) Hoopa

Hoopa is considered one of the best in Pokemon Unite's support class. The witty movesets with unbound powers make this fighter one of the best to choose from. The combination of its buffs, diffuse, and the power of its Unbound Form packs a unique punch.

The ability to teleport with its amazing Unite Move provides space for different attack and defense patterns. This fighter can be used for several strategic patterns of Pokemon Unite gameplay and is versatile enough to be used in all lanes.

5) Mew

Mew is a top-class attack on Pokemon Unite, which is known to inflict maximum damage under versatile conditions. Mostly scoring goals by defeating enemies in a sweep, Mew has abilities like Reset Mechanic that can add more versatility to its play style.

The Pocket Monster's amazing damage power when coupled with its long-range attacks like Solar Beam and Electro Ball provides maximum ease at aiming. Mew can further act as a supporter Pokemon with powerful supporting moves like Coaching and Surf. Overall, it is one of the best licenses to use in the current meta.

