5 best characters to use in Full Fury mode in Pokemon Unite

Many Pokemon Unite players have recently dipped their feet into the sheer chaos that is Full Fury mode.

This game mode drastically lowers (and in some cases eliminates) the cooldown on every character’s abilities. As one can imagine, this will make certain Pokemon completely broken. Which ones will be most broken, though? Using one of these characters almost guarantees a win in this game mode.

Which Pokemon are the strongest in this new game mode?

5) Venusaur

Both of Venusaur’s builds are good in this mode (Image via TiMi Studios)

As if this Pokemon wasn’t broken enough in the regular game. There are two ways that Venusaur breaks this game mode wide open. The first is with the Petal Dance build, where it constantly has increased movement speed and can just outrun any enemy.

The second is with Solarbeam, which virtually has no cooldown in Full Fury. Therefore, gamers can simply hide in bushes and snipe enemies with Solarbeams like they’re playing Call of Duty: Warzone.

4) Dragonite

Dragonite’s Hyper Beam is very strong in Full Fury mode (Image via TiMi Studios)

It is often said that Hyper Beam is the reason why Dragonite is so strong. Well, then, gamers can imagine how good it is when Hyper Beam has no cooldown.

If the player can manage to keep their Dragon Dance stacks up, they can have a permanently full-powered Hyper Beam throughout the entire game.

3) Sylveon

Sylveon can stack Mystical Fire’s (Image via TiMi Studios)

Although the Hyper Voice set is a little bit more popular in Ranked, Mystical Fire is much more potent in the Full Fury mode. This is because Sylveon can actually stack Mystical Fires on top of each other.

After that, it just runs around the map, dealing damage and staying tanky with Calm Mind (which also stacks in this mode).

2) Pikachu

It’s almost as if Full Fury mode was created to make every Pikachu main happy. Not only are cooldowns cut down in this mode, but Unite moves also have quicker charges.

How convenient, then, that the cooldown on Pikachu’s Unite move got lowered in the most recent patch. The bottom line is that anyone who plays this mode is guaranteed to find a Pikachu on the opposing team, just so they can spam their broken abilities.

1) Lucario

Lucario will always have access to Close Combat in Full Fury (Image via TiMi Studios)

Behold, the magic character that still manages to be amazing no matter how they nerf it. Lucario becomes so much better in this mode, where both Power Up Punch and Close Combat have no cooldown.

Low on health? Simply Close Combat the nearest Pokemon, pick up a KO, and fully replenish that health bar. Lucario is borderline unfair in the Full Fury mode.

Note: This article reflects the views of the author.

