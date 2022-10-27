“They will never have my money”: Pokemon Unite fans unhappy with latest Zoroark datamine leaks

Pokemon Unite has recently been in several controversies on and off again, and we have seen fans talk about a long list of in-game issues for years now. The community strongly feels that there is a lack of communication from the developer’s side, and it is slowly affecting the overall experience of the gameplay.

The Reddit Pokemon Unite fan community has always been vocal about their in-game issues and challenges. While most trainers are seen pouring outrage on their need for basic quality-of-life updates, some are concerned about much deeper issues. Sometimes even before an update is made, data miners leak inside info to the community. This happened on Zoroark’s Pokemon Unite debut, set to be on October 27, 2022.

Pokemon Unite developers criticized Zoroark's debut conditions

Pokemon Unite developers at TiMi always come up with different new ideas for every new Pokemon release. Set to release along with the Halloween Events, Zoroark was a long-awaited fighter in the fan base. Fans were pretty excited about this Pokemon, but the developers at Timi added some somewhat controversial conditions to it.

Only Zoroark with the skin is made available for the initial week of its release, so you must compulsorily buy the skin if you want to access just the Zoroark. Although this scheme only lasts for a week, and later Zoroark will be available with coins, it is still widely considered a cheap and greedy move by TiMi studios.

Zoroark's price has also set up many debates as fans pointed out that in conversions to real money, it weighs high for people. Some fans also said they missed those times when Pokemons were bought for 10k rather than 14k for the new release. Developers have hiked up their in-game purchase prices, with some fans stating that inflation has seriously hit the game.

Some fans clearly state that it might be illegal to force a purchase like this on consumers in their nation. Players from places like Brazil and Euro nations have commented on this being considered a crime in the region. This could be seen as a case of Tied Selling, and it can be an offense as the scheme forces the buyer of several items to get only one specific item they desire.

Some commenters desired to defend Pokemon Unite but acknowledged that it was a wrong move by the developers. Fans were unanimous and projected a mixed feelings of frustration and concern about the game's future. This move by Unite developers has been called out globally, and the community hopes their voice will reach the right ears.

Many believe that if the developers don’t listen to the player community in the future, the game will slowly be abandoned by long-time followers. These ongoing issues are considered the premonition of Pokemon Unite’s ultimate extinction. Fans speculate that in the coming years, the Pokemon Unite player base will decrease to just thousands as the most sincere and hardcore players will eventually leave due to several recurring issues.

