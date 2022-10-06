5 most overpowered Pokemon Unite licenses in current meta (October 2022)

With the constant release of new Pokemon Unite Licenses on the platform, the meta changes from time to time. Each Pocket Monster performs differently from the others as they have their specific power level. Some perform exceptionally well, while others may be the best in their niche.

Some Pokemon Unite Licenses are considered a one-way ticket to winning, as meta favors them differently. Fighters can be all-rounders, attackers, defenders, or supporters in their respective areas. Below are some of the most overpowered Pokemon Unite licenses in the current meta.

Hoopa and Mew are some of the most overpowered Pokemon Unite licenses available on the platform

1) Absol

Absol is one of the best speedsters on the platform (Image via TiMi Studio)

Also known as The Executioner, Absol is a Speedster with immense damage-dealing abilities. Since its launch last summer, Pokemon Unite’s meta has been completely tangled as this fighter rules the charts like any other. It performs best in the jungle with its high mobility and ability as it slips through enemy attacks and can perform moves at superspeed.

Although it is a speedster, it is also a heavy hitter and can physically deal impressive amounts of damage. And also, Absol’s Unite Move further enhances its agility to make it untraceable from the enemy’s attack. Halfway through the battle, it starts showing its potential, as very few fighters can fight it on equal ground.

Although it shines best with assassin-type gameplay, it can even defeat a group of enemies at once when caught in a tight situation.

2) Hoopa

One of the best supporters of Pokemon Unite, Hoopa is known for its witty skills and unbound power. The powerful supporter moves combined with battle buffs, diffuse, and the raw talent of Unbound Form make Hoopa a high class among its peers. Its impressive Unite Move, coupled with the ability to teleport itself and its teammates, opens up doors for several other attack and defense patterns.

Hoopa’s Pokemon Unite skillset helps it cover a lot of situations during the gameplay with strategic performance. Its top-class utility and warping mechanics increase its map coverage and help it simultaneously take charge of both lanes.

3) Tsareena

Tsareena can disable the opponents with its attack (Image via TiMi Studio)

Tsareena, with its vast moveset, is capable of pulling off both offense and defense with its vast movepool. As Tsareena evolves very fast in gameplay, it can use moves like Stomp and Queen Ascendent to disable opponents, and it also has skills that help it escape the enemy fire and heal itself.

Although it lacks durability compared to others, this Pocket Monster has a Stun status effect that adds more dynamics to its gameplay.

Moves like Trop Kick and Stomp increase Tsareena's sustainability, and the effect of Queen Ascendant can single out an enemy and focus on disabling it during the game while dealing a significant amount of bulk damage to it.

4) Mew

Known to be an Attacker, Mew can inflict damage in most Pokemon Unite circumstances. It can assure quality performance, as knocking down enemies to score points is its main caliber. It is also considered one of the most versatile fighters in Pokemon Unite because of its move Reset Mechanic who can change Mew's playstyle and adapt to any situation.

Apart from the impressive damage, it can also perform long-range moves like Solar Beam and Electro Ball, which are extremely easy to aim at enemies. The moves Coaching and Surf can quickly turn Mew into a supporter too.

5) Pikachu

Pikachu is no weakling when it comes to attacking (Image via TiMi Studio)

Pikachu is a beast of an attacker in Pokemon Unite with massive amounts of burst damage and a Unite Move designed to defeat a group of enemies. As a Special Attack-oriented Attacker, Pikachu shines the most in the top lane of ranked battles.

Despite its low health and no moves designed to escape, if it is kept out of intense battles, Pikachu can defeat most of its singled-out rivals. Pokemon Unite moves Electro Ball and Thunderbolt to attack from afar with thunder and lightning effects. It can also render enemies trapped for a few seconds with its stun abilities.

