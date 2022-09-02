How to obtain Mew in Pokémon Unite for free

Mew is the latest license to be released in Pokémon Unite, and is currently available to be obtained by players worldwide. After the maintenance period on September 2, the Psychic-type Pokémon was added, and became the first new license to be added, following the game's one-year completion.

Mew became the first legendary that players can obtain a license for. To make the deal even sweeter, it's part of an event that has already begun. The specialty of the game's latest Pokémon is the event, as it will allow players to obtain the license at no extra cost. However, it is crucial for players to know how to obtain it as soon as possible. This will allow players to make use of the powerful legendary and get the better of their opponents.

Pokémon UNITE @PokemonUnite New UNITE licenses, a new Quick Match mode, new events, and the Theia Sky Ruins! New content is coming to #PokemonUNITE very soon! #UNITE1st New UNITE licenses, a new Quick Match mode, new events, and the Theia Sky Ruins! New content is coming to #PokemonUNITE very soon! #UNITE1st https://t.co/fOMVCiEMHw

Pokémon Unite recently completed its first anniversary, which has been a long and eventful journey for the game's countless fans. Since the release of the game for mobile devices and the Nintendo Switch, the available roster has increased significantly. The latest addition, however, is much more interesting, given that Mew is an iconic legendary and offers so much more versatility in terms of moves.

All players will be able to obtain Mew in Pokémon Unite by doing an ongoing event

Following the scheduled maintenance on September 2, a new season has begun. That's not all, as there are undoubtedly new additions that have been made to the game. For the current month, there are plans to introduce three new Pokémon, with Mew being the first one.

Like all Pokémon, Mew also has a license that players must obtain first before it can be used in the game. However, they don't have to buy it as long as they complete Mew's Mural Challenge in time. To start, players must navigate to the 'Events' tab to find the missions.

This particular event requires players to collect Mural Energy to fill up all six fragments of the Mural. Once this has been done, the legendary Pokémon can be unlocked. Players have less than 42 days at the time of writing to complete this challenge.

There are two main ways to obtain these fragments, both of which are relatively simple. Players receive one Mural Energy every day by simply logging into the game. Obviously, this is the easiest way to collect Mural Energy and players are advised to log in at least once daily without fail.

To obtain even more, players will have to complete the Mural Energy challenges. There are six sets of challenges meant for each type of fragment. Players must complete at least five missions within that group to unlock one fragment completely.

By completing five missions, players will receive 20 completion points from each. It requires 100 completion points for one particular fragment to obtain it. From the looks of it, the missions aren't too challenging and can be completed relatively quickly if the player is patient.

It's unlikely that a Pokémon Unite player will require 42 days to obtain Mew. Of course, two more Pokémon are set to arrive, including Dodrio and Scyther. Whether the upcoming two Pokémon can be obtained similarly is something that can only be ascertained after their arrival. Out of those two, the latter looks quite interesting as it's rumored that a particular move will change Scyther into Scizor during a match.

Furthermore, Mew is an exciting choice as, for the first time, Pokémon Unite players must choose between three options for each move. While this does add flexibility for players, it can make things much riskier. Mew could likely add dynamics that were previously absent in the game, making Pokémon Unite even more exciting.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S