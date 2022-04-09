What does the Egg Event in Pokemon Unite contain?

With Easter just around the corner, Pokemon Unite is bringing the holiday celebrations to the game through the use of Egg Event rewards.

Players can participate in the Egg Event event each day to stock up on egg currency and claim the prizes that they want.

The Egg Event will run from April 8, 2022, to April 27, 2022. This gives players nearly the entire month to take part in the missions that they would like.

Some rewards within the event will be exclusive to the Easter festivities, so players should make sure to earn what they want before the exchange time ends in late April.

Pokemon Unite - Egg Event bonuses and missions

Azumarill joins the battle right before the event. (Image via Nintendo)

Eggs are a currency for the Egg Event in Pokemon Unite. Players don't open these to gain rewards. Instead, they are earned and accumulated for use in the exchange section of the event.

There is an entire list of rewards that can be claimed, but they will require plenty of eggs. Luckily, players can obtain eggs through daily missions.

Ninety eggs can be collected every day when players take part in the missions in Pokemon Unite. The number is split depending on the mission that is completed. Players can come back the next day to repeat the same missions once again. Participating in a single ranked game can typically check off all the boxes.

All daily missions in the Egg Event:

Participate in a ranked match - 15 Eggs

Score a total of five goals - 15 Eggs

Score a total of 50 points -15 Eggs

Use a UNITE move twice in a single game - 15 Eggs

Knock Out Drednaw once - 30 Eggs

On top of these missions, players can log in every day to receive at least 50 eggs. With consecutive daily login bonuses, that number can increase all the way up to 200 eggs, so keeping that streak is important.

Pokemon Unite Egg Event rewards

Not many of the rewards in the Egg Event stand out as must-have items, but some are worth pursuing due to their exclusivity.

Wigglytuff, in particular, has the main event-based skin that is labeled as Pastel Style. This skin requires 500 eggs and is also Easter-themed.

Other rewards include pastel frames and backgrounds. If cosmetics don't seem interesting to players, their eggs can always be used to pick up items such as Aeos Tickets or Item Enhancers.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh