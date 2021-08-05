How to update Pokemon Unite

The most recent patch for Pokemon Unite went live with some important bug fixes, a test period for a spectator mode, and plenty of balance changes for a large majority of the Pokemon Unite roster.

If you are looking to play Pokemon Unite after this patch has gone live, you are going to need to update your game. Follow along to learn exactly how you can update Pokemon Unite on your Nintendo Switch.

Pokemon Unite: How to update the game

Image via Nintendo/The Pokemon Company

It appears that Pokemon Unite is going to receive many more updates. Future balance changes, additional characters, and new modes or maps are certainly on the horizon for this successful MOBA.

Players will have to update the game on their Nintendo Switch or mobile device every single time an update is released.

Attention, Trainers! #PokemonUNITE will be receiving an update this Wednesday, 8/4. Changes include balance adjustments to several playable Pokémon.



Full update details➡️https://t.co/L3Ss97mtHo pic.twitter.com/WbvHsDWNct — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) August 3, 2021

On your Nintendo Switch's home screen, move over to the Pokemon Unite title card. Press the + button to open up the options menu for the game. The second option down on the left will be Software Update.

Click on that and then choose Via the Internet. This will search for any updates to Pokemon Unite. If there is one available, the update will begin and you can see its progress along the title card on the home screen.

Another method to update your game is by simply opening it. A screen will pop up telling you that an update is available and to please restart the game. Selecting Restart will apply the update and reboot the game for you.

The first major balance update comes to #PokemonUNITE very soon.



Since reading update notes can be tedious, I hope this is easier to read and helpful in anyway!



Lots of buffs and a couple nerfs on their way! Thanks @timistudios for giving us patch notes! pic.twitter.com/IgGCJ4WhUM — It’s Super Effective (@pkmncast) August 3, 2021

If your Switch stays on and you are constantly connected to the internet via Wi-Fi, each Pokemon Unite update should happen automatically. You might not even know if an update has gone through.

You can always check what version of the Pokemon Unite software is running on your device and match it up with the patch note version the developers release. This will let you know if you have the most recent version.

Edited by Siddharth Satish