How to get Frosting for the Cake Challenge of Pokemon Unite's anniversary event

To commemorate Pokemon Unite's one-year anniversary, trainers wil receive plenty of content. In addition to new Unite Licenses, trainers will be able to take part in various challenges to receive a plethora of rewards.

One such challenge is known as Pokemon Unite's Cake Challenge. By participating in matches and achieving different goals, players will gather Frosting until they ultimately build their cake to completion.

Doing so yields a massive number of rewards, including during the build-up, so trainers are certainly incentivized to complete the cake while the anniversary event is ongoing. Below, trainers can find a short guide on gathering Frosting for their cake.

Completing your cake for the Pokemon Unite anniversary event

The anniversary cake in its starting stages (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Unite's Cake Challenge begins on July 21, 2022 and ends on September 2, 2022. This gives trainers plenty of time to stack their cake to completion and accrue as much Frosting as they can. Even if trainers don't complete the cake, they'll certainly receive plenty of items and currencies to give themselves a boost in other places. This includes exchange tickets, upgrade badges, and more.

Under the events tab, trainers will find challenges to complete in order to earn Frosting and rank up their cake. There is also the Icy Glaceon challenge, which can help players acquire Glaceon's Unite License. Both of these challenges can be completed alongside each other by simply logging into the game, playing matches, and completing map objectives. The same can be said of using Pokemon belonging to different roles.

Missions that provide Frosting for Pokemon Unite's Cake Challenge varydaily, but if players head to their events tab, they'll receive a more informed picture of how to acquire the resource. These daily missions include completing matches, playing Pokemon belonging to a certain role, using Unite Moves, picking up berries to heal yourself, and performing kills and assists. Most of these daily challenges can be completed quite easily, and sometimes trainers can even complete multiple challenges in a single match.

To really expedite the process, it doesn't hurt to bring along a few fellow trainers to group up with. This way, trainers can coordinate to accomplish map objectives that suit their daily challenges to ensure maximum yields of Frosting for their respective cakes, and all trainers benefit. Working together in this capacity allows trainers to also complete objectives for the Glaceon challenge simply by logging in and playing the game.

With over a month to go until the challenge's end date, Pokemon Unite players have plenty of time to rack up the Frosting they need to complete the cake. While many MOBA games make some challenges very difficult to obtain without constant gameplay and grinding, this really isn't the case with Unite. As long as trainers participate in matches and play every few days, it should be perfectly possible to obtain the cake's maximum rank along with all of its rewards.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far