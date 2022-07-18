Every Pokemon Unite anniversary login reward

It may have felt like a flash, but Pokemon Unite is already close to celebrating its first year anniversary this month. The popular MOBA title has provided a huge bevy of content for players as a result, including daily login rewards.

Pokemon Unite players who have played for some time are likely already familiar with the daily login rewards. Every so often, depending on the ongoing promotions, players are rewarded with various resources and assets upon sequential logins. This is a great way to receive items to unlock Unite Licenses, upgrade held items, and even occasionally receive holowear or other quality rewards.

Anniversary event login rewards in Pokemon Unite: Players can expect to get Unite Licenses and holowear

Pokemon Unite's birthday cake feature for the event (Image via Pokemon Unite/Youtube)

When the anniversary event begins on July 21, 2022, trainers aiming to stockpile rewards will want to log in as often as possible during the celebration. Granted, rewards are placed on a 24-hour timer, so trainers can only receive certain rewards every day, but that shouldn't dissuade players from hopping on to the game to collect their rewards. Even if trainers don't necessarily participate in matches, simply logging into the game should deposit the rewards into the player's inventory all the same.

At the moment, Tencent and The Pokemon Company have divulged the five available login rewards players can acquire. These initial rewards include Unite Licenses for certain Pokemon, and the developers have thrown in free holowear as an added bonus for each day players log in. Trainers who haven't acquired these licenses and holowear yet can save their currencies for other purposes.

Every login reward for July's anniversary event:

Day One - Pikachu's Unite License and Fashionable Style holowear

Day Two - Lucario's Unite License and Concert Style holowear

Day Three - Blastoise's Unite License and Firefighter Style holowear

Day Four - Snorlax's Unite License and Bedtime Style holowear

Day Five - Sylveon's Unite License and Checkered Style holowear

Apart from these rewards, the developers have confirmed that additional content for Pokemon Unite's anniversary will arrive in September. Whether this will involve its own login rewards is unclear, but it's certainly something for trainers to look forward to.

For the time being, picking up free Unite Licenses and holowear should be quite enticing for trainers, as neither is particularly cheap in most cases. These login rewards will ensure that players save time they would have otherwise spent grinding for currencies match after match.

With so much excitement around the MOBA title's anniversary, it's a great time to jump into the arena with some friends and enjoy all that the new event has to offer. Since more celebratory content is on the horizon, including new Unite Licenses of Pokemon that are yet to be confirmed, it may not hurt to rack up a few coins to acquire these new Pokemon. Furthermore, the release of Glaceon, Buzzwole, and Tyranitar this month is likely plenty of incentive for trainers to return to the grind.

