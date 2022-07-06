5 best picks in Pokemon Unite for beginners (July 2022)

Pokemon Unite has gradually grown in stature as with each season, several new monsters are added to the game. There are plenty of options available for players who will start their journey in the month of July. Like every MOBA, some picks are better than others, as the game has its dedicated meta. However, the most important part for a beginner or new player is understanding the game's difficulty.

The meta should be of the least concern to a person just starting out in the game. The emphasis should be on learning the game and understanding its mechanics.

Choosing a Pokemon like Hoopa, for example, could look great in terms of the tier list. However, Hoopa is one of the more complex Pokemon to play in the game. The next five names may or may not be high on the meta, but they are all easy to play and can be quickly mastered.

5 easy picks that every beginner can play in Pokemon Unite

5) Pikachu

As a beginner, there are few available choices, and that is a major reason why Pikachu is preferable in many ways. It is easy to obtain, so players do not have to think much to get the lightning-type monster. Pikachu is an attacker, a role which is quite popular in Pokemon Unite. Most importantly, Pikachu's moves are lethal but easy to execute.

Pikachu is very high on the meta right now after the work done on it, and players can choose to adopt two styles.

Volt Tackle: Players can choose to mix between melee and ranged damage.

Players can choose to mix between melee and ranged damage. Thunderbolt and Electroball: Players can get a healthy mix of single and area-based damage. Electro Ball is also a move that automatically locks on an enemy, and has great damage and range.

Overall, Pikachu is great to learn the role of an attacker in Pokemon Unite.

4) Azumarill

All-rounders are great picks for those in Pokemon Unite who do not want to be tied to a single role. While it takes some getting used to, a great all-rounder can completely swing the match in someone's favor if they know what they are doing.

There are some great choices for the players, but Azumarill is a wonderful option. Azumarill's kit makes it easy for a player to get adapted, and she has a good balance of skills and power.

Azumarill is a good pick for those who do not want to rely too much on their teammates. A good balance of offense and endurance means players can cause damage and survive a sudden ambush. It is a pretty well-rounded Pokemon with not much of a learning curve.

3) Cinderance

While attackers are great to play with, they also tend to be squishy. Cinderance does not boast a great health pool, but it has a great escape route due to its speed.

The fire-type pokemon can do some extreme amounts of damage to any enemy who tends to be casual around it. Additionally, its moves and high mobility allows its players to live and fight for another round.

Hindrance also happens to have one of the easiest unite moves in the game. Its Blazing Bicycle Kick targets an enemy and kicks a ball of fire towards them, which can do a huge amount of damage. Cinderance is good for those who want to play a hybrid of an attacker and a speedster.

2) Blissey

Blissey is one of the best supporter characters in the competitive meta of Pokemon Unite. The supporter role is tricky, as it takes players some time to understand the mechanics and requirements.

Blissey's kits make her one of the easiest supporter characters to use. It can dish out a healthy amount of damage and has the highest health among all supporter characters. Blissey is among the best healers in-game and can allow players to change the tide of a battle completely.

Blissey's unite move is extremely useful in a team fight as it can practically shield an ally. In the meantime, the ally will continue to damage and create a handicap situation in favor of Blissey and its team.

For multiple reasons and ease of play, Blisey is the character to pick for a beginner who wishes to play the role of a supporter in Pokemon Unite.

1) Snorlax

Defensive roles tend to be the most forgiving as they have high health pools. That does not mean all defender Pokemon are easy to play, but a beginner player does not need to worry. Snorlax is not only easy to obtain but also one of the easiest Pokemon to play with. Snorlax is pretty high on the meta following a series of buffs, making it a must-pick for anyone.

Snorlax has a good set of all-around abilities, which are easy to play with. It also does not require evolving; hence, players can enjoy a stronger start to the game. Its unite move not only heals in massive amounts, but it also dishes out huge amounts of AOE damage. Overall, Snorlax is a perfect pick for someone right up to the Master tier and beyond in Pokemon Unite.

