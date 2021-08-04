The best physical attackers in Pokemon Unite

Pokemon Unite, like many Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) games, provides a variety of stats for each player's Pokemon, even splitting the attack stats between physical and special attacks.

Similar to the difference between an Attack Damage Carry and an Ability Power Mid-Lane in League of Legends, Pokemon Unite has Pokemon that specialize in either physically damaging opponents or using elemental abilities that rely on Special Attack power.

This also falls in line with the original Pokemon series, as the game distinguishes between attacks that actually make physical contact with the opponent and those that hit them from a distance with some special ability such as a beam. Depending on the Pokemon's attack type, item builds will affect them differently.

Pokemon Unite: Which Pokemon are physical attackers and which perform the best

With Pokemon Unite, it can be a little tricky figuring out which Pokemon choices are physical strikers and which rely on special attacks. Since each Pokemon has a set of moves that can be picked as the player levels up and evolves their Pokemon, sometimes lines get blurred. As of August 2021, these are the current Pokemon who operate with a focus on physical attack:

Absol (Speedster)

Charizard (All-Rounder)

Cinderace (Attacker)

Crustle (Defender)

Garchomp (All-Rounder)

Greninja (Attacker)

Lucario (All-Rounder)

Machamp (All-Rounder)

Snorlax (Defender)

Talonflame (Speedster)

Zeraora (Speedster)

While more Pokemon will be added to Pokemon Unite's roster as time goes on, these are the current physical attackers early on in the game's tenure. Each Pokemon has its own categorical role, so the way they use their physical damage capability varies.

For example, Cinderace uses its physical attack power to damage opponents at ranged distances, while Crustle uses it in Melee range and in much smaller numbers since it is a Defender and damage isn't its forte.

When it comes to Pokemon in Pokemon Unite that are currently using physical attack damage, these picks provide spectacular damage and takedown capability:

Absol - Although Absol isn't durable, its capability as a Jungler due to its damage is without a doubt impressive. It also has exceptional mobility, and can burst down opponents quickly. If given the right item build, it can also deliver severe critical hits.

- Although Absol isn't durable, its capability as a Jungler due to its damage is without a doubt impressive. It also has exceptional mobility, and can burst down opponents quickly. If given the right item build, it can also deliver severe critical hits. Zeraora - It's fast, it closes distances, and it gets out. Zeraora is a hit-and-run artist with high damage capability. It takes a sizable amount of practice and manual dexterity to play effectively, but its damage potential sees it serve both as a great late-game assassin and sustained DPS carry.

- It's fast, it closes distances, and it gets out. Zeraora is a hit-and-run artist with high damage capability. It takes a sizable amount of practice and manual dexterity to play effectively, but its damage potential sees it serve both as a great late-game assassin and sustained DPS carry. Cinderace - While not on the same damage tier as Absola and Zeraora, Cinderace can still be an incredibly effective ranged carry in Pokemon Unite. It can pump out great sustained damage as well as having the ability to nuke certain opponents. With Blaze Kick's guaranteed critical hit, unaware opponents can lose a substantial amount of their health before they even really initiate a fight.

- While not on the same damage tier as Absola and Zeraora, Cinderace can still be an incredibly effective ranged carry in Pokemon Unite. It can pump out great sustained damage as well as having the ability to nuke certain opponents. With Blaze Kick's guaranteed critical hit, unaware opponents can lose a substantial amount of their health before they even really initiate a fight. Greninja - With some decent crowd control as well as a healing factor and percentage-based damage abilities, Greninja is a sneaky and efficient ganker while also providing itself some extra survivability.

- With some decent crowd control as well as a healing factor and percentage-based damage abilities, Greninja is a sneaky and efficient ganker while also providing itself some extra survivability. Garchomp - Though it isn't an Attacker or Speedster, Garchomp is still impressive in the damage department for a Pokemon that tends to be built in a tanky manner. This damage speaks for itself though, as Garchomp still performs well in jungle and teamfights. With assistance from a ranged attacker, Garchomp can still pile up knockouts in Pokemon Unite.

