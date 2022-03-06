Best character for each role in Pokemon Unite

Pokemon Unite is a great way to learn about roles in MOBAs. Outside of the top competitive scene, most teams in ranked are run with two players at the top, two at the bottom and a fifth member that's present in the jungle.

Learning what each role does and how they operate will definitely get a player to pick up more wins. However, doing so requires detailed knowledge of the game and the Pokemon that can be chosen. This begs the question, which characters are best for each role?

A look at which Pokemon does best in each position

Best Attacker: Pikachu

Pikachu has a very quick Unite move charge (Image via TiMi Studios)

Although Venusaur can definitely give it a run for its money, Pikachu looks like the dominant attacker in the meta right now.

While Venusaur’s Petal Dance got nerfed a bit, Pikachu got a quicker charge for its Unite move. Essentially, this Pokemon now always has its Unite move for every team fight. It is also a monster in the early game, with Electrowebs stunning its opponents for early kills.

Best Defender: Slowbro

Slowbro recieved a new holowear skin recently (Image via TiMi Studios)

Slowbro isn’t one of the best characters in general, but it is the best at doing what a Defender does. This is because Blastoise doesn’t really “defend,” so much as it blows opponents away with strong Hydro Pumps. Greedent also never defends because it’s too busy invading the opponent’s jungle.

If a player wants to learn how to play a good defender, though, they should definitely consider using Slowbro. It’s Telekenesis will let players stun opponents so that Slowbro’s teammates can get easy kills. If not Slowbro, oddly, Wigglytuff can be used as a great defender even though it’s considered a “support Pokemon.”

Best All-Rounder: Lucario

Lucario has a very strong Close Combat ability (Image via TiMi Studios)

This character is so OP that it can hold a lane down by itself. Ever since players discovered the power of Lucario with Attack Weight, they have been taking it into lane, getting early scores and racking up kill counts early.

It also doesn’t hurt that Close Combat was recently buffed. Lucario can stay alive much longer in fights with Lifesteal that Close Combat provides, regardless of whether it is extreme-speeding groups of enemies or just using Power up Punch for tremendous burst damage.

Best Support: Hoopa

This Pokemon is quite honestly changing the way the game is being played. Without a Hoopa on their side, teams will be unable to warp to objectives and, therefore, lose teamfights just from being late.

Hoopa’s Unite move is also quickly becoming the best late-game tool any player can have. When Hoopa players get low health at Zapdos, they simply pop this Unite move, get a chunk of health, give their teammates a shield and usually pick up a couple of KOs in a matter of seconds.

Best Jungler: Dragonite

Dragonite's Hyper Beam is one of the best abilities in the game (Image via TiMi Studios)

Despite the nerf to Hyper Beam, Dragonite still proves that it’s the best jungler in the game. It isn’t as strong during the early games as Zeraora or Absol, but once it evolves, it usually means lights out for the enemy.

Dragonite is also one of the best solo que Pokemon in the game. Sadly, teammates don’t always rotate to objectives (or rotate, period) in this game. With Dragonite, though, any player can use Hyper Beam to secure Drednaw, Rotom or Zapdos by themselves.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan