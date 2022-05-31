Pokemon Unite tier list with Espeon

With Espeon added to the mix, the Pokemon Unite meta has become crazy. The more additions that the developers make to the roster, the more diverse and variant the meta in this MOBA becomes.

Pokemon that were once thought to be unusable are now seen on many teams. Others used to be on top of the meta and are now barely seen online. Which characters should players watch out for when they hop on ranked?

Which are the best characters in Pokemon Unite right now?

S tier

Hoopa

Greninja

Lucario

Only three can belong at the top of this tier list. Hoopa has practically changed the game forever. The recent Aeos Tournament saw just about everybody using Hoopa to send their entire team to whichever objective they needed to focus on.

Lucario is so good that it’s nerf-proof. They keep touching up this Pokemon and making its abilities worse, but it still manages to dominate team fights. Greninja also gets the look in the S tier due to massive objective-secure potential and ability to team wipe with Surf and its Ultimate move.

A tier

Venusaur

Cinderace

Pikachu

Alolan Ninetails

Aegislash

Trevenant

Greedent

Sylveon

Blastoise

Blissey

Machamp

Most of these are familiar faces (Pikachu, Cinderace, Venusaur, etc.). However, one of the newcomers is Trevenant, who has proven that it simply doesn’t die unless the entire enemy team focuses on it.

Sylveon has also leaped up a tier after the Aeos Tournament. Several teams would give Sylveon the early jungle, get it to level 4 and have it start dominating lanes. Aegislash has seen a lot more improvement as a counter to squishy offensive Pokemon.

B tier

Wigglytuff

Snorlax

Talonflame

Gardevoir

Dragonite

Decidueye

Charizard

Slowbro

Some of these characters, like Talonflame, used to dominate the meta. However, they didn’t have the impact that they once did. Dragonite’s Hyper Beam is still great at securing objectives, just not as good as some other picks.

The newcomer is Decidueye, who was once thought to be the worst in the game. That was until everybody stopped running Razor Leaf in favor of Spirit Shackle. Decidueye mains are sniping enemies from across the map and securing objectives left and right.

C tier

Espeon

Zeraora

Tsareena

Eldegoss

Gengar

Absol

All of these Pokemon are decent picks, and they’re just outclassed. Recent nerfs have forced Zeraora mains to run Wild Charge over Discharge. Wild Charge is a phenomenal move, but it takes way too long for Zeraora to reach it.

It also doesn’t help that Zeraora gets its Unite Move at level 10. That means it will never be a Unite move by the first Drednaw spawns.

Eldegoss and Tsareena have also been hit with some nerfs, but they can still perform their roles well. Gengar and Absol are decent selections for the jungle, but specifically, Absol falls off late game.

D tier

Mamoswine

Duraludon

Crustle

Garchomp

Oh, how they might have fallen. Duraludon used to be a must-pick on every team. Two nerfs later, though, and it barely gets run anymore. Garchomp used to be at the bottom and has been Dragon Claw-ing out ever since. Unfortunately, it’s still too weak early game and will be targeted by smart opponents.

Mamoswine can honestly use a buff to its Unite move. It doesn’t do much for the team outside of maybe providing a knock-up. Crustle is also still good in solo queue, but not on a team. Crustle isn’t a Defender, and it just goes by itself and scores.

F tier

Azumarill

Mr. Mime

Cramorant

Mr. Mime was once a great Pokemon because of its Barrier and Confusion combo. Now that that combat has been nerfed, it’s tough for it to find a place in the meta. Azumarill fails to do meaningful damage, while Cramorant has trouble securing KOs.

