Best held items to use with Decidueye in Pokemon Unite

Decidueye has been tearing up ranked in Pokemon Unite since its release.

This Generation VII starter was the latest to be added to the ever-growing Pokemon Unite roster. Although it’s an Attacker Pokemon, Decidueye works very well in the jungle. It excels at being far away from the fight and pelting the enemy from afar with strong projectiles.

Which items should Pokemon Unite players throw on Decidueye

One basic held item Decidueye should always run is Muscle Band. This item is essential for any Pokemon that relies heavily on its basic attack.

Especially for players who like to run the Razor Leaf and Shadow Sneak build, Decidueye will use its basic attack often. Hence, Muscle Band will increase its damage output.

The other two items are flexible, and Pokemon Unite players have several options here. One trendy item that works fine on Decidueye, though, is Buddy Barrier.

It is simply good on any Pokemon. What’s great about it on Decidueye, though, is that the Pokemon wants to be using its Unite move often. It’s nice for Decidueye to give its teammates a shield while it melts opponents and steals Drednaw, Rotom, or Zapdos.

Decidueye is a good Buddy Barrier user since it uses its Unite Move so often (Image via TiMi Studios)

The third item is also flexible, but many players run Scope Lens. This is because of the nature of Decidueye’s basic attack. After the second attack, its subsequent basic attacks will shoot multiple quills instead of just one.

Of course, every attack has a slight chance to crit, but Decidueye gets multiple opportunities since it hits enemies multiple times. Therefore, Scope Lens gets extra odds to activate due to how often Decidueye is hitting the enemy.

While these are the items Decidueye likely “should” run, there are several that it “can” run and still perform at a high level. Energy Amplifier is always an option since Decidueye’s Unite Move is so powerful.

Decidueye is also pretty frail, so it could benefit from a Focus Band. This item may save Decidueye’s life in a sticky situation.

Edited by Ravi Iyer