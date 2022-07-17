How to get Unite Licenses during Pokemon Unite Anniversary event

The 1st anniversary of the free-to-play MOBA revolving around the Pokemon franchise, Pokemon Unite, has recently been announced. Along with this announcement, details of what the developers have in store for the game in the near future have also been revealed. New characters were revealed as well.

Like almost every other free-to-play game on the market, most characters players can choose to play are locked behind a paywall. This can be very inconvenient for most as this dramatically limits the characters they can play and thus indirectly limits their experience with the game as a whole unless they pay for the content.

To circumvent this, a method of obtaining new members of Pokemon Unite's playable roster was announced in the anniversary video. How can those interested in filling out their roster expect to get their hands on some of these characters to try out in battle? Luckily, this information has been revealed.

Pokemon Unite 1-Year Anniversary: What we know so far

Official illustrations made for Pokemon Unite's anniversary (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Firstly, many users have been anticipating for the longest time that new playable characters have been announced to be joining the roster. Three have been revealed for the next two months, while three more have been told to be coming in September. Who exactly they are have not been revealed yet.

The first new Pokemon coming to the game is Glaceon, the Ice-type evolution of Eevee. It was also revealed to be available for free but at the cost of gamers needing to complete a series of quests. What these quests entail has sadly been absent from the announcement.

The other two Pokemon to be coming soon are Buzzwole, the Ultra Beast that invaded the Alola region, and Tyranitar, Johto's Psuedo-Legendary. However, it is unknown whether or not these Pokemon will be free to obtain under the same conditions as Glaceon.

More free Pokemon have been revealed, however.

In the recent trailer, five Unite Licenses were revealed to be available to all players for free. Alongside these five Pokemon, they will also be given event-exclusive cosmetics for the Pokemon they receive for free.

However, if users already have the Pokemon they would be provided, they will receive 100 Aeos Coins.

Those who log in to Pokemon Untie during the event will receive one of these free Pokemon along with their respective event cosmetics. These log-in rewards can be claimed anytime during the anniversary event from July 21 to October 12. There are five of these log-in rewards in total.

On the first day gamers log in, they will be rewarded with Pikachu and its Fashionable Style cosmetic. On day two, they will be gifted Lucario and its Concert Style cosmetic. On day three, Blastoise and its Firefighter cosmetic will be given away. On the fourth day, Snorlax and its Bedtime outfit will be provided.

On the fifth and final day, readers can expect to receive Sylveon in its Checkered Style cosmetic in Pokemon Unite. Remember that during this event, Glaceon can also be obtained for free, although they will need to complete various missions.

