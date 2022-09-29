5 best all-rounders in Pokemon Unite

All-rounders in Pokemon Unite have a tight balance of offense and defense that makes them reliable in different situations. With the high-quality capabilities that they possess, more aggressive gameplay becomes a reality.

Being one of the most enjoyable roles to play in Pokemon Unite, all-rounders have high mobility and powerful attacks in their arsenal. Their incredible agility helps them toggle on and off battles to either support or help others while battling.

With the ability to get closer and deal damage to enemies, all-rounders have a high amount of fame and demand on the platform. Here is a list of a few of the most capable all-rounders in Pokemon Unite.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

A ranked list of the best all-rounders in Pokemon Unite includes Tsareena, Lucario, and 3 others

1) Tsareena

Coming as the best on this list, Tsareena got the place after Lucario was nerfed. It is capable of pulling off almost everything from offense to defense with its vast movepool. From defeating a particular target to attacking a bunch of opponents to defending and healing itself, it feels like there is nothing Tsareena cannot do.

Tsareena’s passive move Queenly Majesty has a meter that increases each time a boosted attack lands on the opponents. When it gets full, the Queen Majesty provides useful powers to other techniques, like the addition of a shield or amazing healing capabilities. The cherry on top is the Stun status effect, which makes this fighter unstoppable.

2) Lucario

Lucario as it appears in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Almost at the top of this list, Lucario is an all-rounder all the way through. It has good defensive capabilities, high-speed movement, and a pool of powerful attacks. Whenever it gets hit by an opponent, the Pokemon gets engulfed by a shield and its movement speed gets increased.

The move Bone Rush lands two blows at once and resets the cooldown of some of its best attacks. Under its effects in Pokemon Unite, the Extreme Speed move gets boosted and the Power-Up Punch deal doubles the damage.

The former heals it with every successful hit as it dashes forward and the latter does bonus damage depending upon the enemy's missing health. After successfully landing the move, Power-Up Punch also boosts the next attack and significantly reduces the cooldown timer for itself.

3) Dragonite

Considered one of the best all-rounders in Pokemon Unite, it has amazing stats with a useful moveset of powerful standard attacks and passive skills. Unlike other standard attacks that get boosted on every fifth hit, Dragonite's standard attack boosts every third hit and significantly reduces the cooldown timer.

The attack mode switches between fire, electric, and water attributes, and while it alternates to fire, it deals double the usual damage. The Pokemon can also save itself from hits by using its passive skill, Multiscale, which reduces any incoming damage.

Coming to its moveset, Dragonite has amazing moves in its arsenal. Dragon Dance, Dragon Breath, and Extreme Speed are counted as some of the best standard attacks that it can pull off.

4) Machamp

Machamp as it appears in the Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Making this list with some difficulty, Machamp is more of an attacker in Pokemon Unite Attacker than an all-rounder. With overpowered moves and stats more focused on attacking, this creature can also use moves like Submission and Dynamic Punch.

While the former boosts the rate of critical hits, the latter greatly increases Machamp’s attack and speed. It also has another move, Bulk Up, that guarantees a boost in the next hit.

5) Azumarill

The usefulness and power of Azumarill makes it a tough one, although it is seen as an odd fighter in Pokemon Unite.

Its passive move, Huge Power, has a unique ability to guarantee critical hits in most of its attacks. Strikes that hit more than one opponent won't land any critical damage. It is quite difficult to pull it off with moves like Whirlpool and Water Pulse since they are designed to attack more than one fighter.

Powerful support moves like Play Rough and Aqua Tail help to make the most use of Azumarill during intense gameplay. The effects of Aqua Tail make Azumarill a keeper since the move extends its battle range, restores HP every time an attack hits, and also ignores enemy shields.

