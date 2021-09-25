The best build for Lucario in Pokemon Unite Season 2

Lucario has remained one of the best characters in Pokemon Unite with the start of Season 2.

As an All-Rounder, Lucario can do just about anything fans would players of it in Pokemon Unite. It can defend goals, hunt down opponents, and score, but most importantly, it can attack with no remorse.

The changes to Lucario in Season 2 weren't as massive as some. It received decreased damage to Power Punch and increased damage to Close Combat. These tweaks give no reason for it to be pushed from its high-tier spot in the meta.

The most potent Lucario build in Pokemon Unite Season 2

Lucario on the battlefield (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Attack Path

Quick Attack

Power-Up Punch

Close Combat

Aura Cannon (Unite Move)

Quick Attack is arguably the best starting move for any Pokemon in Pokemon Unite. Gamers can use it for dashing forward and reaching choke points in the lanes quicker or attack with speed.

Even with the nerf to Power-Up Punch, Lucario's defensive boost while using the move went untouched. This move can be charged to deal a lot of damage and lunge Lucario forward.

Close Combat has always been a dangerous move in Pokemon. It sends a barrage of powerful hits at Pokemon Unite enemies. The Unite Move, Aura Cannon, deals damage in a line and strengthens the next Power-Up Punch.

Held Items

Weakness Policy

Muscle Band

Focus Band

Eject Button (Battle Item)

Weakness Policy is one of the new held items introduced in Pokemon Unite Season 2. Lucario's Attack stat will be increased for a short time after he takes damage. This can be stacked up to four times.

Muscle Band and Focus Band will keep Lucario dealing damage and staying in the fight. The former increases its Attack Stat with every basic attack landed, while the latter recovers HP once it gets too low.

Like nearly every other Pokemon in Pokemon Unite, Lucario needs to have the Eject Button as its Battle Item. Pairing it with any of its movement attacks will see Lucario traverse the map with ease.

