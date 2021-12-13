Best build for Tsareena in Pokemon Unite

Tsareena is the latest newcomer to Pokemon Unite, and it follows the recent trend in Pokemon Unite where Pokemon are ridiculously powerful right after they're released.

Like Sylveon, Greedent and Decidueye before it, Tsareena has been dominating online play with a phenomenal set of abilities that can pick up easy kills.

Which abilities should be used on this new Pokemon?

Coming out of the gate as Bounsweet, players are going to want to take Razor Leaf first. This has about half the range as Bulbasaur’s Razor Leaf, but that doesn’t mean it’s a bad farming tool. The other move, Rapid Spin, is more useful once the player has arrived in lane.

One of the reasons why Tsareena is so overpowered is that all of its moves are wonderful. A player could literally blindly pick random abilities throughout the match and still end up with a great character.

That being said, Triple Axel is emerging as the better level 5 ability. This move works well with Queenly Majesty, Tsareena’s passive. With Queenly Majesty, every time three attacks are used by Tsareena, the next attack will have a special effect.

Conventiently, Triple Axel hits three times. Its Queenly Majesty effect is also that it revives health, on top of the cooldown of the move being reset. This makes Triple Axel one of the most spammable moves in the game.

At level 6, Tsareena gets to pick between Grassy Glide and Trop Kick. In all honesty, both of these moves are great.

While Trop Kick may offer more team support, a solo que player might prefer Grassy Glide. This is because it not only hits the enemy but kicks them backward. Therefore, a player who is hunting for a high kill count can prevent an enemy from fleeing with Grass Glide and then secure the knockout.

What are the best items for Tsareena?

Tsareena is a Grass-type Pokemon from the Alola region (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Tsareena can also run many different items, but several are emerging as more common. A basic set to start with would be Buddy Barrier for team support, Muscle Band for damage, and Focus Band for survivability.

Tsareena can also work with Score Shield and Razor Fang. Weakness Policy might be another experimental set that players can run on the Pokemon. As for a battle item, though, it should be running Eject Button. This will help Tsareena escape rough fights, especially if the player chooses to go to a lane (it looks like most Tsareenas are going to the jungle, but Tsareena is also viable in a lane).

Edited by Siddharth Satish