The best held items for Azumarill in Pokemon Unite

Azumarill is the newest addition to the free-to-play MOBA for the Pokemon franchise, Pokemon Unite. By adding a new character to the game's ever-expanding roster, many players are looking for builds to capitalize on this Pokemon's strengths and minimize its weaknesses.

Azumarill has been a part of the Pokemon franchise since the second generation. Debuting in Pokemon Gold, Silver, and Crystal, players can add Azumarill to their team after their Marill reaches level 18. As the franchise continued to develop, Azumarill only got better thanks to the Fairy typing and Huge Power ability.

With Pokemon Unite having vastly different gameplay than most Pokemon fans are familiar with, players may need a few pointers when constructing a build. For example, held items play a prominent role in how a Pokemon plays and in what situations it can play better than others.

Best builds for Azumarill in Pokemon Unite

Azumarill as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Before purchasing Azumarill as a playable character, players may want to know what role Azumarill is made to play. Players have successfully played Azumarill as a 1-on-1 center area rotater or Jungler, as other MOBAs refer to this role. Azumarill struggles with crowd control but can easily take on objectives by itself.

Funnily enough, this spherical blue rabbit appears to play a lot in fights like Shadow Assassin Kayn. Players make this comparison because Azumarill strives to pick off weak targets from the center and finish them quickly with massive critical hit damage. With this in mind, we can begin to construct an item set to suit this.

The Muscle Band is a great item for Azumarill in Pokemon Unite due to it granting a boost to both attack damage and attack speed with no repercussions. The faster the Pokemon attacks, the less time it takes for them to score critical hits. With critical hits being Azumarill's bread and butter, taking this item is a no-brainer.

The following item players are recommended to take for Azumarill is the Energy Amplifier. The Energy Amplifier is an excellent item for any burst-damage Pokemon like Azumarill. It reduces the cooldown on its Unite attack while granting the holder a slight stat boost. This is great for dealing massive burst damage to finish a target.

The last item players should bring for Azumarill in Pokemon Unite is the Weakness Policy. This item works great for players who like to play aggressively as it gives the player a slight boost to attacking power upon receiving damage. This item also slightly increases HP, so Azumarill can take this item to last longer in fights.

To summarize, Azumarill benefits most from items in Pokemon Unite that capitalize on its best qualities, such as its high critical hit damage and burst potential. However, players should be cautious when approaching groups as Azumarill is easy to stagger and can easily be taken down when outnumbered.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar