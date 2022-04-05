When is Azumarill releasing in Pokemon Unite?

The release date for the newest addition to Pokemon Unite’s cast has just been announced.

Azumarill’s entry into the MOBA was previously leaked, but has now been officially confirmed. Pokemon Unite shared a brief trailer for Azumarill like they do with all of their characters. Thankfully, it won’t be too long before gamers can start buying Azumarill and try it out.

New All-Rounder coming to Pokemon Unite

Azumarill is set to be available on April 7. The fifth new character will be added in 2022, along with Trevenant, Aegislash, Hoopa and Duraludon.

Azumarill will fall under the All-Rounder category, meaning it will have some attacking power with it as well as strong defenses. It will likely see a lot of play in the bottom lane.

Some glimpses of Azumarill’s moveset were shown off in the trailer. They seem to match up with what was recently leaked by ElChicoEevee.

One move that was shown was almost assuredly Aqua Tail. Azumarill can be seen using its tail in a slashing motion, inflicting damage on Ludicolo.

Another move showed four water cyclones around Azumarill that dealt damage to enemies when they made contact. This is pretty much Whirlpool, an HM that Azumarill could use in most main series games.

Azumarill will be able to use Whirlpool in-game (Image via TiMi Studios)

Azumarill is only the second Pokemon from the Johto region to make it into the MOBA. The only other entry is Blissey. More recent generations have gotten more representation as of late, so older veterans will be glad to see the Johto region getting some love.

A brief glimpse of Azumarill’s Unite Move was also shown during the trailer. It appears to be a single target smash, with Azumarill slamming the target with a deluge of water. Right now, the damage it deals is unknown, but it did KO a Pikachu in the trailer, so hopefully, that means it’s powerful.

Another character has also been teased to come after Azumarill. It’s a mystery right now, as it was before Hoopa and Duraludon arrived. It will likely be a new Speedster, though, since there hasn’t been a new one since Zeraora debuted.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar