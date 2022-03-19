Best build for Duraludon in Pokemon Unite

If any Pokemon Unite players want to rank up quickly, they should definitely consider picking up Duraludon.

This Pokemon has only been out for a couple of days, but many have already realized the insane damage potential it has. Pokemon Unite community leaders are already debating whether it should be nerfed or not. Duraludon embodies everything an Attack Damage Carry should be.

Which abilities should gamers use on this new Pokemon?

As of right now, the number one ability every Duraludon player should be using is Dragon Pulse. It has crazy high damage output and wins team fights all on its own.

The way Dragon Pulse works is, after Duraludon has hit opponents with its auto attack a few times, orbs will start to appear around them. The more orbs that appear, the stronger Dragon Pulse will be.

Therefore, Duraludon can come into a team fight, pop some auto attacks, and end up with an incredibly high powered nuke. It also helps that Dragon Pulse has an area of effect that covers half of Remoat Stadium. No enemy is going to be able to outrun or escape this move.

Dragon Pulse is also a great tool to use to secure objectives. A Duraludon can wait by itself for Rotom, Drednaw or Zapdos to get low health and use Dragon Pulse to have a good chance of killing it.

Duraludon's Dragon Pulse has an incredibly high damage output (Image via TiMi Studios)

What a player pairs with Dragon Pulse at this moment is almost irrelevant. Duraludon doesn’t have a bad ability in its pool, and as long as gamers are using Dragon Pulse, it will do loads of damage regardless.

That being said, Dragon Tail has become quite popular. Duraludon is a little frail (which is odd since it had tons of Defense in the main series games), so having an escape option is great to keep Duraludon alive and healthy.

Stealth Rock isn’t bad, though. It just gives Duraludon more damage potential and secure power.

As for items, since Duraludon is an ADC, it will want Muscle Band to boost its damage output. Duraludon can also get crits often with a Scope Lens, and Buddy Barrier at this point should just automatically be on every character.

For a battle item, it’s probably best for Duraludon to use Eject Button. Especially if it isn’t running Dragon Tail, it’s nice to have an escape button to keep Duraludon healthy. It can flash back to its goal, heal up a bit, and come back to fire off a huge Dragon Pulse to pick off several KOs.

