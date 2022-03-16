Is Duraludon worth using in Pokemon Unite?

Many players are on the fence about buying Duraludon in Pokemon Unite. However, the past few days have shown that they should definitely make the purchase.

While the Pokemon-themed MOBA is extremely popular, it has a history of releasing broken characters that need to be patched quickly (e.g., Sylveon and Greedent).

Whether Duraludon is at this point is hard to say. Some players feel the Pokemon should be patched up quickly due to its ability to secure crazy kills.

How strong is Duraludon in Pokemon Unite?

Duraludon has no bad abilities in Pokemon Unite. Dragon Tail gives the Pokemon a nice bit of mobility, Stealth Rocks helps with objectives, and Flash Cannon is a great ranged tool.

However, the elephant in the room is definitely Dragon Pulse. If players can keep this move charged, it becomes a damage nuke.

When Duraludon learns this move, damage markers will start appearing on opponents. The more damage marks on the opponent, the more damage this move will do.

Duraludon's Dragon Pulse has immense damage output (Image via TiMi Studios)

Dragon Pulse also has a massive area of effect that can hit multiple enemies at once. If the move picks up a KO, its cooldown gets drastically reduced.

Dragon Pulse is essentially a win button in any team fight if correctly played.

Although the Stealth Rocks and Dragon Pulse set is currently tearing up online play, it might be wise for trainers to also learn Dragon Tail and Flash Cannon. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Dragon Pulse get nerfed in the next patch, so Flash Cannon could become the meta set.

Duraludon has a phenomenal Unite move that is great for mowing down enemies during the endgame. The move, called Revolting Ruing, is an area-of-effect move that shoots a laser around Duraludon.

Not only do enemies take damage by being hit by the laser, but it also creates a ring of fire around Duraludon. Any enemies within the ring will take damage and have their movement speed lowered.

All things considered, it’s clear that Duraludon is an exceptionally strong Pokemon. Trainers should definitely buy it if they like using strong-ranged damage dealers.

