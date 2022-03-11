When is Duraludon coming to Pokemon Unite?

Duraludon is slated to be the newest member of the Pokemon Unite family.

The Pokemon-themed MOBA has been hard at work adding new interesting characters for gamers to experiment with. Fans of the game have only started getting used to Hoopa (whose Hyperspace Hole changes the way the game is played). Duraludon may have a similar effect on the meta.

New Alolan Pokemon Duraludon to enter Pokemon Unite

Duraludon, the newest attacker in the game, is set to release on March 14. This will be exactly one month from the release of Hoopa.

Duraludon is a Steel/Dragon-type from the Galar region. Surprisingly, it is the only Steel/Dragon-type aside from Dialga and Hisuian Goodra. It has a Dynamax form in Generation VIII that strongly resembles Rose Tower from the Galar region.

A brief spotlight was shown recently for Duraludon, as the game does with all new characters. It’s hard to tell what moves Duraludon will have access to, but there are some strong hints left in the trailer.

It looks like Duraludon will be able to use Stealth Rocks in Pokemon Unite (Image via TiMi Studios)

As an attacker, many of Duraludon’s abilities will be ranged. This is shown by its use of what appears to be Stealth Rocks on a Ludicolo. Shortly afterwards in the trailer, Duraludon also sends out a shock wave that could be Dragon Pulse.

Durlaudon can also be seen using a melee move that shoves the target back a fair distance. There are several possibilities for this move, including Breaking Swipe or Dragon Claw. This looks like it will be a good source of crowd control when Durlaudon officially comes out.

Duraludon is also shown shooting a beam of silver light. In all likelyhood, this will be Flash Cannon. This looks like it can be a strong tool for securing objectives like Rotom, Drednaw, and Zapdos.

Finally, it’s pretty difficult to tell from the footage how Duraludon’s Unite move will work. It shoots a laser at a target as well as creating a large shock wave around Duraludon. It’s unclear whether opponents in this area of effect will take damage.

Edited by Siddharth Satish