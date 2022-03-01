Is Duraludon coming to Pokemon Unite?

A resident of the Galar region might be on its way to Pokemon Unite.

This MOBA family has been growing rapidly. Only in the last couple of months have they released Trevenant, Aegislash and Hoopa. It looks like they plan to keep cranking out the characters as a very small glimpse of this new addition was shown yesterday.

New attacker announced for Pokemon Unite

As shown during the most recent Pokemon Presents, it looks like Duraludon will be the newest character in this MOBA. Duraludon hails from the Galar region and even has a sharp resemblance to Rose Tower, a location from Sword and Shield.

The teaser from Pokemon Presents, though, is much shorter than previous trailers for new characters. It’s possible that Duraludon will get a much larger spotlight in the future.

What is known, though, is that Duraludon will be an Attacker, which means it will likely see play in the top lane. TiMi Studios released a couple hints at the upcoming characters a while ago, and stated that an Attacker was going to follow Hoopa in the game.

It appears as though Duraludon will be able to use Stealth Rocks (Image via TiMi Studios)

The Attacker role certainly makes sense for Duraludon, who has 120 base Special Attack in the main series games. It’s possible that it will be able to use strong moves like Draco Meteor and Flash Cannon in the MOBA.

The only move that is fairly solidified to be in Duraludon’s moveset, though, is Stealth Rock. The small clip from Pokemon Presents showed Duraludon setting up jagged rocks around a Ludicolo.

In terms of when to expect Duraludon, the only detail that has been released is that it will be coming in March. So, there hasn’t been an exact release date revealed as of yet.

In addition to the Duraludon news, they also announced a new game mode that is in the MOBA right now. This mode, called Full Fury Battle, drastically shortens the cooldowns of abilities. Gamers can finally know what it feels like to always have Lucario’s Close Combat or Dragonite’s Hyper Beam ready to use.

