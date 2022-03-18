Is Azumarill coming to Pokemon Unite?

It looks like the Pokemon Unite roster will be welcoming a new member yet again.

Lately, some of the more recent generations have seen representation in this MOBA. Aegislash, Trevenant, and Hoopa are all from Generation VI, while Duraludon is from Generation VIII. The next inclusion has been announced, and it looks like it will be one of the older veterans.

New All-Rounder Azumarill to enter Pokemon Unite

The next member of the Pokemon Unite roster is set to be Azumarill. This is a Water/Fairy-type from the Johto region, and it evolves from Marill.

The news was delivered by El Chico Eevee, who has been on the money when it comes to Pokemon Unite leaks. This Twitter account broke the stories on Decidueye, Aegislash, and many new characters in the game.

Based on early reports, Azumarill will be an All-Rounder. This used to be one of the roles with a small number of characters in the game, but after the release of Dragonite and Tsareena, there are now many All-Rounders on the roster.

El Chico Eevee featured some Azumarill gameplay on his YouTube channel. Some of the move names aren’t known, but the footage hints at what some of Azumarill's abilities might be.

This move looks to be Azumarill's Whirlpool (Image via TiMi Studios)

During the early game as Marill, it looks like this character can use Tackle and a Water-type move that could be Water Gun or Bubble. Tackle is a quick dash, while the Water-type move streams a couple of projectiles.

When it evolves into Azumarill, it will have access to what looks like Whirlpool. Some water cyclones appear around Azumarill that deal damage when opponents come into contact with them.

Azumarill will also know a slashing move where it whips its tail at the enemy. This could obviously be Tail Whip or Play Rough since the move icon makes it appear like a Fairy-type move.

As for the other abilities Azumarill will be able to use, it looks like it will have Doubleslap (similar to Wigglytuff). Azumarill will also get access to some type of musical move that could be either Perish Song or Sing.

Its Unite Move looks like it will be a single target dash. This could come in handy when taking out opposing ADC’s in team fights.

