The best moveset and build for Absol in Pokemon Unite

Pokemon Unite players who like using assassins should definitely give Absol a try.

The only Pokemon from Generation III in the game, Absol has a unique toolkit in this MOBA. All of Absol’s abilities are focused on getting critical hits on enemies.

This makes Absol very strong in the jungle, where it can get a level advantage and sneak into a lane to claim victims easily. Several items can even further boost Absol’s ability to get crits.

How can Absol maximize damage in Pokemon Unite?

Absol users will want to start out with Feint over Slash. This makes for a quicker jungle clear, since Feint can dash through the wall that blocks the entrance to the jungle. The faster Absol can clear its jungle, the quicker it can arrive at a lane and start tearing enemies to shreds.

At Level 5, Absol will want to upgrade Feint into Pursuit. This move deals extra damage when attacking the opponent from behind. Fortunately, as a jungler, Absol will often be chasing down Pokemon from behind, allowing this move to frequently get off its extra damage.

At Level 7, Absol should upgrade Slash to Psycho Cut. This move will slow down opponents if it connects, making it all the more difficult to escape from Absol. Any player that catches an opponent trying to flee the scene can approach, use Psyco Cut to slow them, and Pursuit for the extra damage. Psycho Cut will also buff Absol’s next three basic attacks.

There isn’t much nuance to Absol’s Unite move, Midnight Slash. It’s simply a flurry of large slashes that can hit multiple enemies. Other characters have much better Unite moves for team fights, like Cramorant, Blastoise, and Wigglytuff. Absol might be better off simply using Midnight Slash when it gets to low health to flip losing situations into winning ones.

In terms of items, Scope Lens has always been a necessity since it helps Absol get crits. Razor Claw also seems to be tailor-made for Absol, increasing Attack power and crit power. Both of these items should definitely be thrown on Absol.

Absol could run Buddy Barrier as a third item simply because it’s good on just about any Pokemon. The other option here would simply be Muscle Band to increase damage output. Absol’s battle item should also be Eject Button to give it that emergency exit plan if it gets damaged.

Edited by R. Elahi