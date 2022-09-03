New Pokemon Unite licenses (September 2022): Expected release dates, features, and more

Pokemon Unite's roster continues to expand as The Pokemon Company looks to build on its first year of success. The game had initially launched with 20 monsters, including popular ones like Pikachu. However, players have been asking for variety, considering many options are spread across the seven generations.

The developers have acknowledged the requests, and there has been an increase in the addition of new monsters. There was a lot of activity in August since it was the anniversary.

It appears that September will continue the party if the rumors are to be believed.

Sources indicate that three new additions will be made in September if the plans remain the same. The first one has already been added to the game as Mew has become the first playable Legendary in Pokemon Unite.

But that's not all since more are coming relatively soon. Users would love to know more about it so that they can plan and save their valuable Aeos coins.

Mew is first of three September licenses coming to Pokemon Unite

As mentioned above, gamers can now obtain the first playable Legendary in Pokemon Unite. Following September 2's scheduled maintenance, Mew's mural challenge event started. By completing all six fragments, players can obtain a license for Mew and play with it.

However, Mew's not the only new planned addition. Based on official and unofficial sources, Dodrio and Scyther will be added before the month ends.

Interestingly, Scyther can even be considered two entirely different Pokemon based on a user's play style.

Serebii.net @SerebiiNet Serebii Update: Mew, Dodrio and Scizor have been revealed as a playable character coming to Pokémon UNITE. Due for release from September 2nd 2022 serebii.net/index2.shtml Serebii Update: Mew, Dodrio and Scizor have been revealed as a playable character coming to Pokémon UNITE. Due for release from September 2nd 2022 serebii.net/index2.shtml https://t.co/28OiQ08aiW

Dodrio will likely be the first Pokemon between the two to make its debut in September. If the earlier rumors turn out to be accurate, the three-headed bird will make its debut on September 14.

Gamers will then have to wait two more weeks until September 28 to get their hands on Scyther. What makes both Pokemon similar is the possible level of complexity each will have. It's a stark contrast to most existing ones in terms of gameplay mechanics.

While it's expected that there will be a dedicated spotlight in the days to come, reliable sources have already interpreted a lot of data.

While Dodrio might seem like five other Pokemon, mobility will be mandatory. Its powers will scale up based on the meter, which in turn fills up based on how much the creature will move.

As easy as that sounds, players must be cautious as they keep moving in-game. It's unlikely that Dodrio will have plenty of health, and treading on the wrong path can be very dangerous.

Scyther adds even more complexity as a particular move will turn it into Scizor. While Pokemon usually evolve in the game, this will be the first time one will switch to a completely different one. It will add incredible versatility as the two Pokemon will have different natures.

It appears that Pokemon Unite is gearing up to become far more complex after the addition of the emblem boost system. What will be interesting to see is where these new entrants will feature in the ongoing meta of the game.

