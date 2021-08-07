Top 5 Pokemon to use in Pokemon Unite

Pokemon Unite brings old and new Pokemon to the battlefield in a 5v5 team-based MOBA.

There are many different categories of playable characters. You can select from an Attacker, Defender, Supporter, Speedster or All-Rounder. Each have their specialties in Pokemon Unite.

Of course, some excel at their roles while others need a bit of work. Early in the game, the roster had its preferred Pokemon carved out. More Pokemon will be added to Pokemon Unite, but for now, there are five who dominate.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Pokemon Unite: 5 best Pokemon to use

5) Crustle

Image via The Pokemon Company

Crustle is a brutal Defender in Pokemon Unite. It can be very versatile in how it defends. As a Physical Attacker, it can get up close and personal to deal damage. Shell Smash then allows it to escape unharmed. Rock Tomb is great for trapping as well.

4) Lucario

Image via The Pokemon Company

Lucario would be higher up on the list if it wasn't so dependent on upgraded items. If you have the right upgraded held items, Lucario can one-hit just about anybody. It is hands down the best All-Rounder in Pokemon Unite, with its fast attacks and solid speed.

3) Eldegoss

Image via The Pokemon Company

Eldegoss could easily become the most important character in Pokemon Unite sooner or later. This Supporter can deal damage with certain attacks while using those same attacks to heal allies. Being able to restore health in heated battles may be viewed as irreplaceable in the future.

2) Snorlax

Image via The Pokemon Company

Snorlax is considered broken by many Pokemon Unite players at this point. The recent balance update didn't touch the sleepy giant, keeping him near the top as a Defender. Insane HP and Defense stats are supported by his high-powered attacks that stop opponents in their tracks.

1) Absol

Image via The Pokemon Company

Absol is a top tier Speedster and is regarded by many as the current best Pokemon in Pokemon Unite. Its quickness allows it to move in and out, dealing heavy damage with quite some speed. Mobility is a priorty in the early stages of Pokemon Unite, making Absol a threat at any stage of the game.

Edited by Gautham Balaji