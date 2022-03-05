Is Hoopa worth using in Pokemon Unite?

Gamers have been raving recently about Hoopa’s abilities in Pokemon Unite.

This is the most recent of several new characters that have come into the MOBA. There hasn’t been too many meta shakeups, though, with Aegislash being only decent and Trevenant being somewhat underwhelming.

It’s a whole different story with Hoopa, who is shaping the way the game is played at the moment.

New character could potentially be the best Pokemon in the game

The bottom line is this: Hoopa is flat out broken. It may have finally toppled Eldegoss for the best support in the game.

There are two main reasons why Hoopa is so incredibly good. The first is Hyperspace Hole, and the second is its Unite move.

Before Hoopa, teams could secure objectives much more easily with a numbers advantage. If three opponents are top lane at 7:10, that used to mean an easy Dreadnaw win.

This is no longer the case. Now, Hoopa can warp its entire team to Dreadnaw in seconds. This mechanic also allows teams to defend Rotom much easier, since they can warp to that goal instantly.

Many teams in the rankings have been experimenting with different plays that use Hyperspace Hole. One common strategy is to use the move during early-game to warp the jungler to the other lane.

Hyperspace Hole allows Hoopa to warp teammates around (Image via TiMi Studios)

If the jungler on a team can gank a lane and pick up a couple of early kills, the Hoopa on that team can warp them to the other goal. This makes it so that the teammate can cover the other lane and potentially win both lanes during the early game.

The other part of Hoopa that makes it amazing is its Unite move, Rings Unbound. This transforms the Pokemon into Hoopa Unbound, where it has more HP and access to some broken abilities in Hyperspace Fury and Psybeam.

These moves can simply melt opponents. They are great to have in a Zapdos fight, especially if the Hoopa is running Buddy Barrier (which it definitely should).

Put simply, Hoopa is absolutely worth using. Every Pokemon Unite player should at the very least learn how it works, because they will be running into it all the time online.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul