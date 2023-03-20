What is the best moveset for Slowpoke, Slowbro, and Slowking in Pokemon GO? (March 2023) 

Given their recent appearances in Pokemon Unite and Pokemon GO's Community Day, the Slowpoke line of creatures has garnered a lot of attention from players.

Many trainers may be interested in incorporating these Pokemon into their competitive lineups. However, several factors may be hindering their decision-making process. The introduction of Galarian Slowpoke has further complicated matters by doubling the number of choices players must consider.

As such, a lot of players may just want a plain answer as to which of the potential evolutions for both Slowpoke variants are worth using. Others may be looking to find out the strengths and weaknesses of each variant. Luckily, a quick look at their stats and moveset can provide a lot of insight.

The Slowpoke Family and how to use them in Pokemon GO

Galarian Slowpoke, Slowbro, and Slowking as they appear in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Starting off, we have the base forms of the family, Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke. Although it may seem a bit redundant to include the base forms, Pokemon GO is known for including some special battle formats like the Little Cup, a tier that Slowpoke can perform in.

With both types having the same stat spread, players may not expect to find much variety between the two. Kantonian Slowpoke is a Water and Psychic-type, while Galarian Slowpoke is a pure Psychic-type. This leaves Galarian Slowpoke as the better defensive choice as it has fewer weaknesses than the other. The best move for both forms is Confusion for a Fast Attack and Psychic for a Charged Attack.

Next up are both forms of Slowbro. Although many may expect these forms to share a similar stat spread, they have some notable differences. Slowbro is more defensive, while Galarian Slowbro is more offensive. However, both share the same Stamina stat. They both also share the optimal moveset of Confusion and Psychic.

Slowking is the final evolution of the Slow family, and unlike its predecessor, its usage in Pokemon GO is not entirely up to preference. One specific form of Slowking is widely considered to be the better option for competitive battles. Galarian Slowking peaks just ahead of the standard Slowking as it has a higher Attack stat while possessing the same Defense and Stamina.

This instance is also where we begin to see a bit of variety in the movesets as well. Slowking's best kit is Confusion and Psychic, while Galarian Slowking's best kit is Confusion and Future Sight, as it no longer has access to Psychic.

The latest Community Day event in Pokemon GO introduced the exclusive Surf attack to the move sets of evolved Slowpokes. However, its effectiveness remains largely untested, leaving it in an uncertain state compared to established attacks.

Since Surf is a Water-type move, it would perform better on the standard forms of Slowbro and Slowking in Pokemon GO, as they have the Water typing, which grants bonus power due to the same-type attack bonus.

Poll : 0 votes