Pokemon GO: Slowking's weaknesses and best counters

Slowking is the new tier 3 raid boss in Pokemon GO and is a highly sought-after Pokemon among trainers.

Slowking is a dual-type Pokemon (both Water and Psychic-type). It is weak against Bug, Dark, Electric, Ghost, and Grass-type Pokemon and is resistant to Fighting, Fire, Ice, Psychic, Steel, and Water-type moves.

The best moveset for Slowking are Confusion and Psychic. This combination has the highest total DPS (damage per second) and is the best moveset for PVP (player vs. player) battles.

Slowking is boosted by rainy and windy weather in Pokemon GO.

Slowking counters in Pokemon GO

The best moveset for Slowking in Pokemon GO are Confusion and Psychic (Image via Niantic)

Taking down Slowking in Pokemon GO is easy if trainers know the right moves and counters to use during a battle.

Since Slowking is a Water/Psychic-type Pokemon, players should use Ghost, Dark, Electric, Grass, and Bug moves to counter it in a battle.

The most effective Pokemon for trainers to use in a Pokemon GO raid against Slowking are:

Thundurus using Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt (100% damage) or Volt Switch and Thunderbolt (98%)

using Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt (100% damage) or Volt Switch and Thunderbolt (98%) Gengar using Lick and Shadow Ball (99% damage) or Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball (99% damage)

using Lick and Shadow Ball (99% damage) or Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball (99% damage) Yveltal Using Snarl and Dark Pulse (93%)

If a trainer does not have access to these Pokemon during the raid, using any of Slowking's weaknesses against it will prove to be an effective strategy.

Several Pokemon are also vulnerable to Slowking, so players should avoid using them in the raid.

The Pokemon that are most vulnerable to Slowking in Pokemon GO are:

Nidoran and Nidorina

Nidoqueen and Nidoking

Machop

Machoke

Machamp

While the tips given above may not guarantee a win or a successful capture, they will undoubtedly help players be as prepared as possible going into the raid.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh