Pokemon GO: Machamp counters for June 2021

Machamp is one of the most formidable Fighting-type Pokemon that a trainer can encounter in Pokemon GO.

Machomp evolves from Machoke. Its most potent moveset is Counter & Dynamic Punch, while its Max CP is 3,056. The Pokemon is currently a Raid Boss in Tier 3 raids.

How to counter Machamp in Pokemon GO

Trainers should make sure there are at least three players when heading into difficult Tier 3 Raids against Machamp in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Machamp is vulnerable to Dairy, Flying, and Psychic-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO. Therefore, players should have one of the following Pokémon in their lineup against Machamp:

Shadow Mewtwo with Confusion and Psystrike

Mewtwo with Confusion and Psystrike

Shadow Moltres with Wing Attack and Sky Attack

Shadow Alakazam with Confusion and Psychic

Shadow Metagross with Zen Headbutt and Psychic

Shadow Gallade with Confusion and Psychic.

Players do not need to have all of these Pokemon to fight Machamp. Having one or two of them is enough to beat the Fighting-type Pokemon.

Machamp Weakness Pokemon GO – Raid Guide and Best Counters May 2021 https://t.co/yULhVZJcMm #UnitedStatesofFreedom #USA pic.twitter.com/LGMSxRqzrr — The Daily Buzz (@TheDailyBuzz9) June 1, 2021

When going into the Tier 3 Raids with Machamp as a Raid Boss, players should power up their Pokemon as much as possible and ensure that it has all the necessary moves, even if it isn't one of the previously listed Pokemon.

Players should also keep revives handy in case Machamp is not defeated on the first try. There should also be at least three trainers to challenge the Fighting-type Pokemon in difficult Tier 3 Raids.

Lastly, players should keep in mind that Machamp is boosted by cloudy weather in Pokemon GO. So, if players encounter the Pokemon when it's cloudy, they should just wait a day or two for a change in the weather.