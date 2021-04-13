Raids are an essential function of the Pokemon GO gameplay. There are various raids that players can participate in, distinguished by various tiers that mark how difficult they are.

Currently, there are four levels of Raids in Pokemon GO: tier one, tier three, tier five, and Mega Raids. Players will almost always require the help of other trainers to defeat the boss Pokemon that are challenged in these intense battles.

Since these Raids require a lot of effort from trainers, they want to know the potential rewards they'll receive upon completing one.

Here's what you can expect to get from beating a Raid in Pokemon GO.

What is the reward for completing a Raid in Pokemon GO?

A Heatran in the catch phase of a Raid battle in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

A Pokemon GO Raid of any tier, including Mega Raids, are all focused on trainers coming together to defeat the Raid Boss. This will take a lot of work, and the more difficult the level of Raid, the more powerful a Pokemon the player will need to come out successful.

When a Raid Boss is successfully defeated, and the Raid challenge is complete, players who participated could receive various items as a reward. These items include Golden Razz Berries, Fast and Charged TMs, Rare Candy, and Premier Balls.

The number of Premier Balls one will receive in a Raid Battle depends on how much damage they deal, whether the Gym is controlled by their team, and how quickly they defeat the Raid Boss.

Besides, trainers who beat the Raid Boss will also get an even more exciting reward: a chance at catching the Pokemon itself.

The key thing to remember is that once a player reaches the catch phase of a Raid, they'll only be able to use Premier balls to try and capture the Pokemon. Still, the use of berries is still permitted to make the catch a bit easier.

There's only one more thing to note about the rewards for completing a Raid, and this only comes into play during Mega Raid battles. In Mega Raid Battles, Trainers receive extra Mega Energy instead of extra Premier Balls for defeating the Raid Boss quickly.

