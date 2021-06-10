Pokemon GO: Best moveset for Slowking

Since Pokemon GO's recent "A Very Slow Discovery" event is in full swing, taking another look at Slowking is warranted.

Although its recently-introduced Galarian counterpart is a Poison/Psychic-type, the original Slowking retains the Water/Psychic-type abilities of the original Slowpoke and Slowbro. Its utility in battle, especially in raids or gym battles, is intriguing for some Pokemon GO trainers. With five total moves available to it spanning across four elemental types, the best moveset can be somewhat nebulous when it comes to Slowking. However, thanks to the available attack metrics provided by the community, the ideal combo of fast and charged moves for Slowking can be pinned down.

Pokemon GO: Slowking move breakdown

Pokemon GO's move statistics operate differently in some areas compared to the mainline Pokemon series. As such, there are different numbers to account for when deciding on which moves are ideal for a certain Pokemon. Focusing on the highest damage attacks isn't always the wisest decision, as the speed of the attacks and their energy charging capabilities are vital as well. When it comes to measuring moves in Pokemon GO, three main calculations can be taken into account:

Damage Per Second (DPS): The amount of damage a Pokemon deals every second with its moves.

Total Damage Overall (TDO): The maximum damage possible that a Pokemon can inflict before it faints from sustaining too much damage.

Time to First Activation (TTFA): The time in seconds before a Pokemon's charged move becomes available to use for the first time.

Each of these statistics can be used when combining both a fast move and a charged move, allowing Pokemon GO trainers to see which moves provide the most benefit. By the numbers, Slowking's ideal moveset is currently Water Gun and Psychic. In a neutral situation where there are no weather boosts or type advantages, these two moves provide Slowking the best performance in battle amongst all three of the statistical categories.

Compared to the rest of Slowking's movesets, the numbers support this:

Water Gun + Psychic: 13.06 DPS / 582.84 TDO / 5 second TTFA

DPS / TDO / TTFA Confusion + Psychic: 13.06 DPS / 582.84 TDO / 6.4 second TTFA

Confusion + Blizzard: 10.99 DPS / 490.33 TDO / 11.2 second TTFA

Water Gun + Blizzard: 10.87 DPS / 485 TDO / 10 second TTFA

Water Gun + Fire Blast: 10.63 DPS / 474.12 TDO / 10 second TTFA

Confusion + Fire Blast: 10.50 DPS / 468.31 TDO / 11.2 second TTFA

The statistics for these moves may change, as Pokemon GO's move system is always being tweaked. Weather boosts and type advantages will also skew these results. However, this baseline shows that Slowking excels with Water Gun and Psychic in a balanced battle situation.

