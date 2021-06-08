How to complete Pokemon GO’s "A Very Slow Discovery" collection challenge

Pokemon GO is currently hosting its "A Very Slow Discovery" event with a variety of tasks, including a Collection Challenge.

Multiple Pokemon are making their first appearance in Pokemon GO with this event, and trainers need to collect them to complete the challenge set forth by Niantic.

The Collection Challenge works differently than other missions in Pokemon GO, such as Special or Field Research. Trainers simply need to capture the proper Pokemon in order to finish the challenge.

How to complete A Very Slow Discovery collection challenge in Pokemon GO

A Very Slow Discovery lasts from June 8th to June 13th, seeing Galarian Slowpoke, Mega Slowbro, and Galarian Slowbro make their debut within the Pokemon GO mobile game.

They play a big part in the Collection Challenge, which grants trainers 3,000 bonus XP, 30 Ultra Balls, and an exclusive Slowpoke Forever Shirt for their in-game avatar once completed.

Sometimes the best adventure is a slow one. The Season of Discovery begins with a very, very, very slow adventure featuring Slowpoke, Galarian Slowpoke, Galarian Slowbro, and Mega Slowbro! https://t.co/l98K25MqC5 pic.twitter.com/cvOPGzhf9N — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) June 1, 2021

The Collection Challenge is pretty simple but will require some time.

Here are the tasks Pokemon GO trainers need to do for 100% completion:

Catch a Slowpoke

Evolve Slowpoke into Slowbro

Evolve Slowpoke into Slowking

Catch a Galarian Slowpoke

The first and last objective will be the easiest. Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke have received massive encounter boosts as a part of this Pokemon GO event. They are appearing in the wild and in Raids much more frequently.

A Very Slow Discovery has started in areas around the world, Trainers! We encourage you all to take inspiration from Slowpoke and enjoy this event at your own pace! https://t.co/l98K25MqC5 pic.twitter.com/kFOnTtUDFW — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) June 8, 2021

Simply catch them with a Poke Ball to tick off that part of the collection event. Be sure to do so with the use of a Pinap Berry. This will increase the amount of Candy gained after catching the Pokemon and assist with the other two objectives.

Evolving Slowpoke into Slowbro requires 50 Slowpoke Candy. Evolving Slowpoke into Slowking will require 50 more Candy and a King's Rock item. King's Rock can be obtained through the event-exclusive research.

