The best Pokemon for Pokemon GO Little Cup Remix

The next special cup for Pokemon GO is finally here! The Little Cup is one of the most highly anticipated special cups in the entire Pokemon franchise, with its roots in the main series. This cup gives Pokemon of a lower level a chance to shine, which makes for some exciting mixes into the established meta of the game.

The Remix variant of every cup analyzes the recent standard variant of the special cup and removes the most commonly used Pokemon from play. This gives some of the lesser-known Pokemon an even greater chance to shine, cumulating some even more unique team compositions and metagames.

So what Pokemon performs a cut above the rest in this new form of competitive play? Contrary to the main series, the metagame for Pokemon GO is drastically different. This even stands true for the Little Cup tournament metas for the main series as well.

Let's analyze some of the mobile game's top picks for the Remix.

Pokemon GO Little Cup Remix's best picks

Ducklett

A flock of Ducklett as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Surprisingly, Ducklett makes an appearance in Little Cup Remix. Despite Remix banning some of the standard variant's most used Pokemon, Ducklett remains untouched. With Ducklett already being great for the tier, the removal of some of its most potent checks, Bronzor and Deino, makes the duck even better to use.

Ducklett's bulk, paired with it only having two weaknesses, makes for a relatively untouchable all-around pick for mid-game. Ducklett's mix of Water and Flying-type attacks makes for a great offensive front in Pokemon GO as well.

Wynaut

Wynaut as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With the tier's best defensive Steel-type tanks taken away, players have begun to turn their attention towards HP tanks. Luckily, Wynaut fits this role perfectly. While Wynaut's movepool is incredibly limited, this ends up working in its favor as it has access to one of the best fast attacks in the game, Counter.

With a more than sizable stamina stat and great coverage in its Fighting and Psychic-type attacks, Wynaut has captivated Pokemon GO's competitive battling scene.

Spritzee

Spritzee as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With Cottonee, the tier's best Fairy-type, getting canned for this version of Little Cup, players are in need of a new Charm user. Enter Spritzee, the Perfume Pokemon. Spritzee has well-balanced stats, with its forte being its stamina. Spritzee also has a surprisingly effective movepool in Pokemon GO.

With access to both Fairy and Electric-type attacks, Spritzee can choose to double down on Fairy-type attacks for damage or go half and half for maximum coverage.

With Pokemon GO's battle system prioritizing bulk over pure offense like the main series, having a team with outstanding stamina and defense is the key to victory.

While the presented template is a great team to use, Little Cup is known for having some of the most wiggle room for experimentation. With this in mind, players are encouraged to try various team compositions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far