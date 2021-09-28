Best moveset for Ducklett in Pokemon GO

Ducklett, was added to Pokemon GO with the rest of the Unova Pokemon. New fans may not remember, but Ducklett has been in the Pokemon franchise since the release of Pokemon Black and White for the Nintendo DS.

With the option for players to compete in a League in Pokemon GO called the Little Cup, players may want to add Ducklett to their party. Some players who would want to use Ducklett may not know anything about its stats or moves.

As such, this article will cover all the important information that players might need to know about Ducklett.

Ducklett in Pokemon GO: An analysis

A Trio of Ducklett in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ducklett is a Water and Flying type Pokemon. Another notable Water and Flying type Pokemon in Pokemon GO is Gyarados. With this type, it is weak only against Electric and Rock type attacks. Ducklett also has a lot of resistances; Fighting, Bug, Steel, Fire, Ground, and Water type attacks do less damage to Ducklett.

Ducklett's stats must also be considered by Pokemon GO players before starting a battle. Its attack statistic of 84, leaves much to be desired. However, Ducklett's other stats of 96 defense and 158 stamina indicate that the Pokemon mostly serves a defensive role on any player's team. Ducklett also has a maximum combat power of 856.

Ducklett has a choice between two different fast attacks, Water Gun and Wing Attack. Although they have the same amount of damage output per second, Wing Attack is the better option between the two, due to the fact that Wing Attack generates more energy per second.

Ducklett has a choice between three different charged attacks in Pokemon GO. Aerial Ace is a Flying type attack that requires the least amount of energy with every use. This attack, however, deals the least amount of damage of all the charged attacks that Ducklett can use.

Bubble Beam is a Water type charged attack that deals more damage than Aerial Ace. This attack may be the better option between the two, but it's still a fairly weak attack given Ducklett's meagre attack stats.

Ducklett's final charged attack in Pokemon GO is Brave Bird. Brave Bird is the best option for a charged attack due to its massive damage output. Though it requires the most amount of energy, it generates the highest damage per second out of every other charged attack.

While it may seem tempting to use Ducklett in Pokemon GO's Battle League, its performance will leave much to be desired. While a moveset of Wing Attack and Brave Bird has potential, Ducklett's lack of powerful attacking stats will lead to nothing more than a free K.O. for the opponent.

