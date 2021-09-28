Top picks for Jungle Little Cup in Pokemon GO

If anything is for sure, it’s that the Jungle Little Cup in Pokemon GO is going to see some very unique strategies.

Typically, the Little Cup only allows Pokemon that have not evolved yet (Charmander, Mudkip, etc.). This rule has been removed for this new event, so as long as a Pokemon is 500 CP or below, they’re allowed.

To fit with the Junlge theme, this event will also only allow Pokemon with these types: Grass, Bug, Flying, Ground, Normal, Electric, Poison and Dark.

Which Pokemon will do best in the Jungle Little Cup?

Here are the top 5 Pokemon that players can expect to do well in the Jungle Little Cup:

5) Altaria

Altaria received a Mega evolution in Generation VI (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It may be odd to see such a prominent Great League threat in Jungle Little Cup, but anyone with a low CP Altaria is allowed to bring it. This Pokemon has one of the highest damage outputs in this meta with the combination of Sky Attack and, honestly, Dazzling Gleam or Moonblast, because both perform excellently.

4) Wigglytuff

Wigglytuff is in Pokemon Unite as well as Pokemon GO (Image via TiMi Studios)

With its 295 Stamina stat, Wigglytuff can tank hits from the strongest Pokemon in the Jungle Little Cup. While there are many other bulky Pokemon that will be seen during this event (namely Chansey), Wigglytuff is more valuable due to access to Charm. It can spam this move to have high DPS as well as soak up damage at the same time.

3) Skarmory

Skarmory has one of the highest Defense stats in Pokemon (Image via Niantic)

As seen with other Little Cups, like the Element Cup, Cottonee is a looming threat (might appear higher on this list too). Showing up to the Jungle Little Cup without a Cottonee answer is a recipe for failure hands down. Not only does it have a great Steel and Flying typing, but Skarmory is one of the best Cottonee checks around, which is why every participant should consider this Pokemon.

2) Galarian Stunfisk

Galarian Stunfisk is top tier in the Great League (Image via Game Freak)

The fact that this Great League menace is allowed in Jungle Little Cup should automatically make it a top tier threat. Galarian Stunfisk fights Azumarill for the number one spot in Great League and sees some Ultra League usage. Its Steel and Ground-type combination is simply too difficult to deal with when combined with Galarian Stunfisk’s Defense.

1) Cottonee

This was a dominant force in the Element Cup, and it should be again in the Jungle Little Cup. Cottonee gets access to both the Grass and Fairy typing, which makes it a good option to begin with. On top of that, Cottonee is the best Charm spammer in this meta. Charm plus Seed Bomb has a humongous damage output, which is why every team should prepare for it.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

