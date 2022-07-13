5 least efficient Fairy Pokemon in Pokemon GO, ranked

Pokemon types are one of the staple mechanics in Pokemon GO that are present in every entry in the franchise. These elemental types add additional depth to each Pokemon by granting them strengths and weaknesses against other types. With each Pokemon possessing one or two types, there is a lot of room for creativity.

While it may surprise some players, only three types have been added to the franchise since its debut. Steel and Dark typings were added in the second generation, while Fairy typing was added later in the sixth generation of the franchise. This has greatly impacted competitive play throughout the years.

With the Fairy-type being one of the most popular, many players are looking for a way to incorporate them into their battle party. However, much like every other type in the game, some Pokemon with this type may be best to avoid. Of course, the Pokemon on this list will have fully evolved.

Pokemon GO's worst Fairy-type Pokemon

5) Alolan Ninetales

Alolan Ninetales as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Surprisingly, one of the weakest fully evolved Fairy-types in Pokemon GO is the fan-favorite Alolan Ninetales. This is due to its weak secondary Ice typing providing it with additional Rock, Fire, and a more potent Steel weakness.

Alolan Ninetales also lacks impressive bulk and attack stats while having a lackluster defense for a Pokemon with as many weaknesses as it has. However, Alolan Ninetales does have access to the powerful Charm Fast Attack.

4) Slurpuff

Slurpuff as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Slurpuff takes the number four spot as one of the worst Fairy-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO. While Alolan Ninetales has the potential to take a few hits and deal decent damage, Slurpuff only excels at taking hits. With its highest stat being its stamina, Slurpuff can take hits well enough but falls short in dealing damage.

Slurpuff also lacks the secondary Ice typing Alolan Ninetales possesses. As Pokemon GO is a game about taking hits, Slurpuff may appear more than Alolan Ninetales.

3) Wigglytuff

Wigglytuff as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While Slurpuff has the potential to deal damage in the right circumstances, Wigglytuff is a pure stamina tank. While it may be useful for stalling against Pokemon that cannot hit Fairy-types super-effectively, it suffers greatly against Pokemon with Steel or Poison-type attacks, making stamina tanks a whole iffy to use.

However, Wigglytuff has been seen very prominently in some special variety leagues in the metagame. With this in mind, it would be unfair to put Wigglytuff any lower on this list.

2) Aromatisse

Aromatisse as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Aromatisse and Wigglytuff serve the same role and are as niche as one another. However, where Aromatisse falls behind is in its ease of access as well as its moveset. Jigglypuff, Wigglytuff's pre-evolved form, has been in the game longer than Spritzee, Aromatisse's pre-evolved form, making the latter harder to obtain.

Sadly, all the effort put forward towards getting Aromatisse in Pokemon GO is worth less than that. Aromatisse's poor stats and lackluster moveset make it the second-worst Fairy-type Pokemon in the game.

1) Whimsicott

A group of Whimsicott as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This may surprise players as Whimsicott is one of the best Fairy-types in the main series' metagame. This is due to its ability, Prankster, as well as its high speed stat. With Speed not confined to a stat in the mobile game paired with a lack of abilities, Whimsicott is left without utility.

Both of its types, Fairy and Grass, leave it with a lot of common weaknesses. In fact, Whimsicott has more weaknesses than Alolan Ninetales. This leaves Whimsicott practically useless in Pokemon GO.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the author's own views.

