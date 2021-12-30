Best moveset for Alolan Ninetales in Pokemon GO

The Fairy/Ice-type counterpart to standard Ninetales, Alolan Ninetales can be a powerful ally in Pokemon GO.

With a total of eight learnable moves, it may be somewhat confusing as to which are worth teaching the Fox Pokemon, but upon closer examination the choice isn't as daunting as it may seem.

Although Alolan Ninetales can serve admirably in PvE, it really shines in PvP environments. For that reason, trainers tend to lean towards PvP-minded movesets for Alolan Ninetales. The good news is that these movesets also perform very well in PvE environments like raids or Team GO Rocket battles, so trainers can have the best of both worlds.

Alolan Ninetales in Pokemon GO: Which moves work well with the Fairy and Ice-type Pokemon?

With the right moveset, Alolan Ninetales is a force to be reckoned with (Image via Niantic)

For most purposes in PvP, the moves that serve Alolan Ninetales the best in Pokemon GO are Charm and Weather Ball (Ice). Some trainers have also opted for Powder Snow and Weather Ball for a more potent Ice-type combo, but this detracts somewhat from Alolan Ninetales' utility as both a Fairy and Ice-type battler. As Fairy and Ice-type moves, the moves named above receive a Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB), improving their damage further.

Charm itself sacrifices energy generation for damage, but Powder Snow does the reverse. It is up to the Pokemon GO trainer as to which they prefer for their Alolan Ninetales, as some may prefer to power up and use their Charge Moves more often. Both Charm and Powder Snow are solid options, and Weather Ball is the go-to as a Charge Move.

Since Pokemon in Pokemon GO are capable of picking up two Charge Moves in total, it may be worth investing in an alternate for Alolan Ninetales. The best pick by far as an alternate is Psyshock. It possesses a low energy cost, and can also counter Poison-type Pokemon that Alolan Ninetales is weak to due to its Fairy typing.

This kind of move variety makes Alolan Ninetales a successful PvP pick in both Great and Ultra Leagues in Pokemon GO. Its excellent Ice and Fairy typing makes it a natural counter to Dragon-types, which are popular picks in many PvP formats. When Pokemon like Giratina dictate the game's current meta, you can count on Alolan Ninetales to even the score against powerful dragons.

Edited by Siddharth Satish